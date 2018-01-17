Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Poll says Oprah would handily defeat Trump

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Oprah Winfrey would soundly defeat President Donald Trump if she ran against him in a presidential election, a poll released Wednesday shows.
Oprah Winfrey would soundly defeat President Trump if she ran against him in a presidential election, a poll released Wednesday shows.

The Quinnipiac University poll, conducted Jan. 12-16, said Winfrey would defeat Trump 52 to 39 percent in a hypothetical matchup.

Winfrey last year publicly dismissed the idea of running for president.

“There will be no running for office of any kind for me,” Winfrey said during an October interview on “CBS This Morning.”

But a speech she made at this month's Golden Globes Awards that touched on gender and racial inequality renewed speculation.

Even Trump weighed in on the prospect of facing the media mogul.

“I'll beat Oprah,” the president said during a White House meeting, according to The Associated Press. He later speculated that he didn't think she would run.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that 58 percent of voters found comments that Trump allegedly made about immigrants from certain countries to be racist, while 35 percent did not.

Similarly, 57 percent of voters polled by Quinnipiac disapproved of Trump's performance as president and 38 percent approved.

The poll surveyed 1,212 voters nationwide and had a margin of error of 3.4 percent. Quinnipiac is in Connecticut.

