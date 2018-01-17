DHS Secretary Nielsen doubles-down on claims she did not hear Trump's obscenity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen released a fiery statement Wednesday after she was criticized over her recollecion of last week's meeting where President Donald Trump reportedly referred to African nations by using vulgar language.

According to CNN, Nielsen's statement said she is "thoroughly dissappointed that attention has been given to the meeting, when "we have serious and urgent border and immigration issues to address."

Nielsen had testifeid at an oversight hearing on Tuesday that she didn't hear that specific word come from the President during the meeting. While the White House didn't deny Trump made the remark, conflicteng accounts from those who attended the meeting surfaced in the following days.

Trump tweeted that he had not used the word, but rather "tough" language.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Nielsen was asked if Trump had used that word or vernacular similar to malign African nations during the meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy.

"I did not hear that word used, no sir," Nielsen testified.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker called her out for her lack of memory.

"Your silence and your amnesia is complicity," Booker told Neilsen.