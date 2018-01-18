Donald Trump vs. #GirtherMovement, Big Ben, other Pittsburgh athletes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reports this week that a White House doctor declared President Trump to be of fit mind and body has raised suspicions and challenges about the veracity of his reported height and weight.

Publicly divulged stats of Trump, 71, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 239 pounds equate to a body mass index of 29.5 and fall in the category of "overweight," just outside the dreaded "obesity" mark.

Questions of accuracy sparked the social media response of #GirtherMovement and a revisit of #AlternativeFacts.

James Gunn, director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" motion picture, offered to donate $100,000 to Trump's favorite charity if the president would step on "an accurate scale" under the care of "an impartial medical professional."

I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

To be fair, the president's doctor did recommend that the Donald — who has been said to nosh on two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate shake for a single McDonald's dinner — to shed 10 to 15 pounds through a diet lower in fat and carbohydrates.

But just how does the president tip the scales compared to the reported height and weight of some Pittsburgh professional athletes? Let's look.

According to information on NFL.com , the president should stack up somewhere between Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (6'5", 240 lbs.) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (6'1", 235 lbs.)

When it comes to the Pirates, Trump's physical stature should be in the ballpark with those of first baseman Josh Bell (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) and newly acquired relief pitcher Michael Feliz (6-4, 238), according to stats on RotoWorld.com.

On the ice, Trump's measurements approach those of Penguins wingers/tough guys Ryan Reaves (6-1, 225) and Tom Sestito (6-5, 228) For the record, no one on the Penguins roster weighs 239 pounds.