Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Donald Trump vs. #GirtherMovement, Big Ben, other Pittsburgh athletes

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
President Trump prepares to address U.S. soldiers as his wife Melania looks on upon arriving at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo on Nov. 5.
AFP/Getty Images
President Trump prepares to address U.S. soldiers as his wife Melania looks on upon arriving at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo on Nov. 5.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Reports this week that a White House doctor declared President Trump to be of fit mind and body has raised suspicions and challenges about the veracity of his reported height and weight.

Publicly divulged stats of Trump, 71, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 239 pounds equate to a body mass index of 29.5 and fall in the category of "overweight," just outside the dreaded "obesity" mark.

Questions of accuracy sparked the social media response of #GirtherMovement and a revisit of #AlternativeFacts.

James Gunn, director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" motion picture, offered to donate $100,000 to Trump's favorite charity if the president would step on "an accurate scale" under the care of "an impartial medical professional."

To be fair, the president's doctor did recommend that the Donald — who has been said to nosh on two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate shake for a single McDonald's dinner — to shed 10 to 15 pounds through a diet lower in fat and carbohydrates.

But just how does the president tip the scales compared to the reported height and weight of some Pittsburgh professional athletes? Let's look.

According to information on NFL.com , the president should stack up somewhere between Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (6'5", 240 lbs.) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (6'1", 235 lbs.)

When it comes to the Pirates, Trump's physical stature should be in the ballpark with those of first baseman Josh Bell (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) and newly acquired relief pitcher Michael Feliz (6-4, 238), according to stats on RotoWorld.com.

On the ice, Trump's measurements approach those of Penguins wingers/tough guys Ryan Reaves (6-1, 225) and Tom Sestito (6-5, 228) For the record, no one on the Penguins roster weighs 239 pounds.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.