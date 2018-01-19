Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's campaign didn't need his money to raise $11M

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Gov. Tom Wolf's campaign says he had $11 million in his campaign account at the end of 2017, more than any other governor has raised in the year before seeking re-election, according to the Associated Press.

Wolf didn't donate to his own campaign, as he did when the he first ran for election in 2014, according to the report. His $10 million contribution at the time helped make the Pennsylvania governor's race the second most-expensive that year according to the National Institute on Money in State Politics.

Wolf spent about $4.2 million more in 2014 than incumbent Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, who raised $36.9 million, according to the institute. Wolf was an owner of a kitchen cabinet design and distribution firm.

Now Wolf faces candidates in the Republican primary race with money of their own to spend.

The AP has reported Paul Mango, a former Pittsburgh health care consultant, had about $5.5 million on hand at the end of 2017 and was buying TV ads across the state.

State Sen. Scott Wagner, who owns trash-hauling businesses in York, is expected to throw money into his campaign, as is Laura Ellsworth, a Pittsburgh attorney with international law firm Jones Day.

Also in the race is House Speaker Mike Turzai, of Marshall, who might be able to draw on fundraising networks.

The deadline for candidates to file fundraising reports for 2017 is Jan. 31.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.

