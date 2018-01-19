Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Dave Reed weighing 9th District congressional bid

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
State House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana claimed Gov. Tom Wolf is covering for Democrats’ “inability to get anything done.”
Justin Merriman | Trib Total Media
State House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana claimed Gov. Tom Wolf is covering for Democrats’ “inability to get anything done.”

Updated 7 hours ago

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, could soon announce his candidacy to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster in the 9th Congressional District.

PoliticsPA reported that Reed, who has yet to make an announcement, has been meeting with GOP leaders across the sprawling district that includes Fayette, Indiana, Blair, Bedford, Franklin, Huntingdon and Somerset counties as well as parts of Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties. The latest speculation comes on the heels of an Associated Press report last week quoting Reed as saying he was weighing a run for Congress.

Reed, 39, is serving his eigth term in the state House. He was elected to the Legislature in 2002 at the age of 24, after upsetting incumbent Democrat Sara Steelman.

If he runs, Reed, who did not return a call for comment Friday, would be the fifth Republican and second member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly to enter the race. State Sen. John Eichelberger, R-Hollidaysburg, announced his candidacy earlier this week. Other Republicans who have announced they will seek the nomination include Art Halvorson of Bedford County, Travis Schooley of Franklin County and Ben Hornberger of Cumberland County.

Shuster, 57, of Bedford County surprised many when he announced his retirement Jan. 2. He has served in the House since winning a 2001 special election to succeed his father, Bud Shuster. The elder Shuster represented the district from 1973-2001.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 , derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.