Dave Reed weighing 9th District congressional bid

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, could soon announce his candidacy to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster in the 9th Congressional District.

PoliticsPA reported that Reed, who has yet to make an announcement, has been meeting with GOP leaders across the sprawling district that includes Fayette, Indiana, Blair, Bedford, Franklin, Huntingdon and Somerset counties as well as parts of Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties. The latest speculation comes on the heels of an Associated Press report last week quoting Reed as saying he was weighing a run for Congress.

Reed, 39, is serving his eigth term in the state House. He was elected to the Legislature in 2002 at the age of 24, after upsetting incumbent Democrat Sara Steelman.

If he runs, Reed, who did not return a call for comment Friday, would be the fifth Republican and second member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly to enter the race. State Sen. John Eichelberger, R-Hollidaysburg, announced his candidacy earlier this week. Other Republicans who have announced they will seek the nomination include Art Halvorson of Bedford County, Travis Schooley of Franklin County and Ben Hornberger of Cumberland County.

Shuster, 57, of Bedford County surprised many when he announced his retirement Jan. 2. He has served in the House since winning a 2001 special election to succeed his father, Bud Shuster. The elder Shuster represented the district from 1973-2001.

