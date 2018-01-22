White House shuts down comment line, blames Democrats in message

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don't bother trying to call President Trump today. He's not taking calls — and it's the Democrats' fault.

CNN reported that the White House public comment line — at 202-456-1111 — wasn't working on Sunday.

The number is supposed to be a way for citizens to leave a voice message for the president. But apparently, because of the shutdown, not even the recorder can work.

Those who tried to call were greeted by this message: “Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down.”

The same message was being used Monday morning, and encouraged callers to leave comments for the president at www.whitehouse.gov/contact .

“We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government reopens,” the message concludes.

Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for the government shutdown , which has put non-essential employees on furlough and closed national parks and the Smithsonian museums.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.