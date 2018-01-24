Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump considering path to citizenship for dreamers

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
President Trump speaks during a working session with mayors in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 24, 2018 in Washington.
AFP/Getty Images
President Trump speaks during a working session with mayors in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 24, 2018 in Washington.

Updated 23 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Wednesday he is open to a path to citizenship for some younger undocumented immigrants in an immigration deal being negotiated by Congress, provided he gets billions of dollars for a border wall and other security upgrades.

The president said his plan, to be released Monday, would grant the 690,000 immigrants covered by an Obama-era deferred action program Trump terminated last fall provisional legal status. That group would then be eligible to pursue full citizenship over a period of 10 to 12 years, Trump told reporters during an impromptu discussion at the White House.

Trump also intends to ask for $25 billion for a border wall and said he wanted $5 billion for additional border security, though it was unclear if that money was separate from the wall funding. The White House also will continue to push for cuts to legal immigration, including an end to a diversity visa lottery.

Trump joked to Chief of Staff John Kelly that he hoped to have a deal by the time he got back from a two day trip to Davos, Switzerland, for an economic forum.

Trump terminated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in September but gave lawmakers six months to find a legislative solution. The program granted two-year work permits to immigrants who have been in the country illegally since they were children, a group known as "dreamers."

White House officials said their initial proposal would be limited to the 690,000 who were enrolled in DACA when Trump terminated. However, Democrats and some Republicans have pushed to extend legal protections to a far larger group of dreamers — up to 1.7 million or more. White House officials said that would be left to Congress to negotiate. The White House intends to release a new immigration "framework" Monday that officials said would satisfy Trump's demands in the stalled congressional negotiations over the fate of younger immigrants known as "dreamers."

Lawmakers face a Feb. 8 deadline for a must-pass spending bill to keep open the government, but Democrats and some Republicans have said they will not support a long-term deal that does not address the future of DACA.

Despite the White House statement that said Trump has consulted with Republican and Democratic leaders, Democratic congressional leadership has not been consulted about what the White House plans to release on Wednesday, according to senior aides.

The White House announcement on immigration came as 35 senators gathered late Wednesday to figure out how the chamber will proceed on its immigration debate. Meeting in the hearing room for the Senate Armed Services Committee, the group of Democrats and Republicans asked Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to serve as a clearinghouse and sort out the parameters and timetable for the debate. Both senators are the deputy leaders of their respective parties and sit on a Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee on immigration policy.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who co-chaired a series of meetings before and during the three-day government shutdown in an attempt to end the impasse, will continue hosting meetings on the subject in the coming days, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., another key broker on the subject.

"We have created a process for input. The goal is to create an output that's good for America," Graham said in a statement.

Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the new White House immigration plan will "represents a compromise that members of both parties can support. We encourage the Senate to bring it to the floor." The plan, she said, would deal with four areas Trump has focused on — increasing border security, ending a diversity visa lottery program, curbing legal immigration channels for families of U.S. citizens and providing legal status for DACA recipients.

"We've had dozens of conversations with them," Sanders said of lawmakers. "And the framework that you see Monday will be born out of a lot of those conversations that we've had with a number of members, both Republicans, Democrats, House and Senate."

Yet Sanders declined to offer specifics, and it was unclear whether the White House would release detailed plans or general guidelines. Late last year, the White House sent a long list of immigration principles meant to inform Congress members of Trump's priorities but lacking specifics. Trump said during a meeting with a large group of lawmakers at the White House two weeks ago that he would sign whatever plan Congress sent him.

A bipartisan group in the Senate led by Durbin and Graham presented a proposal to Trump last week that attempted to address his concerns. It included $1.6 billion for a wall and offered a path to citizenship for dreamers. Trump has rejected that plan. The president also didn't reach a deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who reportedly offered far more money for the border wall.

The lack of a deal on immigration led to an impasse over a spending bill and resulted in a partial government shutdown Saturday before lawmakers voted Monday to extend funding three more weeks. If they fail to agree on a spending plan by Feb. 8, the government could shut down again.

"We've taken into account all of the conversations that we've had, both at the presidential and the staff level, and tried to incorporate that into what we think addresses all of the different things that we've heard from the various stakeholders throughout the last several months," Sanders said.

"After decades of inaction by Congress, it's time we work together to solve this issue once and for all," she added. "The American people deserve no less."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.