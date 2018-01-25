Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump reportedly ordered Mueller's firing

New York Daily News | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 9:24 p.m.
President Donald Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russian officials in the election, last June, but didn’t after the White House counsel threatened to quit, according to a report.
President Donald Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russian officials in the election, last June, but didn’t after the White House counsel threatened to quit, according to a report.

Updated 8 hours ago

NEW YORK — President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who's investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russian officials in the election, in June, but didn't after the White House counsel threatened to quit, according to a report.

White House counsel Don McGahn refused Trump's order to ask the Justice Department to fire Mueller. He told other senior officials that it would raise more questions about the administration's potential involvement with Russia, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Mueller became aware the president wanted him fired through interviews his investigators had with current and former White House officials.

Trump backed out of the decision after McGahn told White House officials that the president wouldn't follow through, the Times reported.

Mueller has filed charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his associate Rick Gates and ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in his probe.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.