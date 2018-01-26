Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

National Republican group launches ad tying Conor Lamb to Nancy Pelosi

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Conor Lamb greets supporters following his selection by 18th Congressional District Democrats to run in a March 13 special election to replace former Congressman Tim Murphy.
Wes Venteicher | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb greets supporters following his selection by 18th Congressional District Democrats to run in a March 13 special election to replace former Congressman Tim Murphy.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has launched a web video attempting to link Pennsylvania Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb to Nancy Pelosi, despite Lamb saying that he wouldn't vote for Pelosi to lead House Democrats.

The 45-second animated ad changes the words from “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” to “Nancy Had a Little Lamb,” and shows Lamb's and Pelosi's faces on those of a sheep and of a girl.

The Pennsylvania GOP first tried to tie Lamb to Pelosi, the House minority leader, after the state Democratic Party picked him in November as its nominee for the March 13 special election. The GOP has also used the strategy in congressional elections in other states.

Lamb told reporters early this month that he wouldn't vote to give Pelosi another term as the leader of House Democrats if he is elected. He said it was time for “someone new to step up” to solve problems ranging from the nation's opioid epidemic to its deficient infrastructure.

In a statement, NRCC spokesman Chris Martin cast doubt on Lamb's claim.

“He knows his liberal views are completely out of touch with Pennsylvania's 18th district — and he would be a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi's failed agenda if given the opportunity,” Martin said in the statement.

Lamb is running against state Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth Township, for the seat representing the 18th Congressional District, which includes parts of Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties. The election is being held to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in October after reports that he sought an abortion from a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair when he thought she was pregnant.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

