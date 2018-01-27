Sean Hannity's Twitter disappears; conspiracy theories ensue
Updated 6 hours ago
NEW YORK — The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity had disappeared for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories quickly were flowing.
This is all I see and it's beautiful. #SeanHannitysTwitter pic.twitter.com/qDQRbAUP5k— Tom 283 Hensley (@tomhensleyy) January 27, 2018
After the Fox News star's verified account posted a message that said "Form Submission 1649," page visitors on Saturday said they were getting a "Sorry, that page doesn't exist" message. By the time Hannity's account was back up, speculation was rampant about the disappearance. A message seeking explanation was left for Fox News. Twitter representatives could not be reached either.
And just like herpes, @SeanHannity 's Twitter account is back. Ill informed racists collectively breathed a sigh of relief. #SeanHannitysTwitter https://t.co/SrPkOofuyF— Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) January 27, 2018
Some guessed the "deep state" of government establishment figures was trying to take down Hannity, a supporter of President Donald Trump. Others liked the theory that a rogue Twitter employee was behind the deactivation, similar to what happened to Trump's account for 11 minutes in November.
To the rouge Twitter employee who just deactivated Sean Hannity's Twitter account, a grateful nation thanks you for your service. pic.twitter.com/DJf4TKovct— Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) January 27, 2018