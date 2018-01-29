Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Moon Republican state Rep. Mark Mustio won't seek re-election

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Mark Mustio
Mark Mustio

Updated 3 hours ago

Rep. Mark Mustio, R-Moon, announced Monday he won't seek re-election after his eighth term in office ends in November.

“With great strides and victories on major priorities such as legislative reduction, liquor privatization and stopping property tax windfalls after a reassessment in Allegheny County, there is no better time for me to close out my nearly 15.5 years of serving the people of the 44th Legislative District,” Mustio said in a news release. “There are still many initiatives I hope to see accomplished, and I plan to stay involved and finish strong.”

Mustio's announcement brings to 16 the number of house Republicans in the state who have confirmed they won't seek re-election this year, according to an Associated Press analysis .

Democrat Michele Knoll, a former teacher, has announced she is running for the seat, which represents the area around Pittsburgh International Airport.

Mustio is chairman of the Professional Licensure Committee and sits on the Liquor Control Committee, the Rules Committee and the Committee on Committees. Mustio first won election to the seat in a 2003 special election.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

