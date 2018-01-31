Rep. Trey Gowdy, key player in Clinton, Trump campaign probes, won't seek re-election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Trey Gowdy,a major congressional player in investigations of Hillary Clinton and the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump, will leave the House at the end of this year.

The South Carolina Republican will leave behind a committee chairmanship he only recently obtained as well as a controversial legacy and a reliably GOP seat.

What he might have to look forward to is a possible judicial appointment.

Gowdy, from conservative Spartanburg, has for years made it no secret he chafed under Washington's political mores and social codes. He longed for the rules and practices of the legal world where he made his career for decades, most recently as solicitor for the state's 7th Judicial Circuit.

In announcing his retirement, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who gained national attention for leading the Benghazi hearings, joins a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have either resigned or opted to leave office https://t.co/0h4VNh0WIe pic.twitter.com/85xk4GhOb8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2018

On Wednesday, Gowdy, 53, said he looked forward to returning to the law and to South Carolina.

"I will not be filing for re-election to Congress nor seeking any other political or elected office; instead I will be returning to the justice system," Gowdy said in a statement. "Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system."

I always said the reason @TGowdySC was amazing at his job was bc he disliked politics so much. Trey, thank you for your impatience, sacrifice, and fight to make our country a more just place. SC and our country thank you for your service. I thank you for your friendship. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 31, 2018

Gowdy since last summer has been chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He also serves on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

He became a political household name when he chaired the now-disbanded committee to investigate the deadly September 2012 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. There, he helped uncover Clinton's private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

As a member of the Intelligence Committee, Gowdy has also become a regular fixture on Fox News, commenting on the panel's probe of whether there was Russian interference in the 2016 election and if the Trump campaign colluded.

Though Gowdy, a former prosecutor, didn't say what "justice system" job he might pursue, an opening for a senior judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over South Carolina, opened up just 24 hours earlier.

Gowdy has also already attracted attention from the Trump administration. At one point he was on short lists for attorney general and FBI director.

In the past, Gowdy has lamented his confirmation proceedings could be brutal, if not untenable, given the political baggage he carries from his days leading the Benghazi committee.

In 2016, he said he couldn't see a future where he could ever be confirmed. Democrats still call the Benghazi investigation a "political witch hunt" and blame Gowdy for efforts to demonize Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president.

Analysis: A ton of Republicans are retiring from Congress — and not just the ones you'd expect https://t.co/8Slr13ictI — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 31, 2018

But Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Gowdy's best friend in Congress, has repeatedly recommended Gowdy for judicial appointments and made it clear he does not intend to stop floating the congressman's name for consideration, even if Gowdy demurs.

While Gowdy's confirmation process for a judgeship could turn partisan, he would likely have no trouble receiving enough GOP votes to advance. Republicans control 51 of the Senate's 100 seats.

In late 2016, Scott and Gowdy, who entered the House together in 2011, were considering running for governor and lieutenant governor on a joint ticket in 2018. They are now poised to release a book together later this year about their friendship and how it transcends racial lines.

Gowdy's congressional seat is not expected to be a GOP loss, even in a political environment where House Republican retirements are being announced in record numbers and Democrats are giddy over their prospects of flipping control of the chamber. Democrats need a net gain of 24 seats to control the chamber for the first time since 2011.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a short statement decrying Gowdy's tenure as one that "made a mockery of congressional oversight."

"His eagerness to use the deaths of brave Americans overseas in service of his partisan, political goals is a dark and shameful chapter in the history of the House of Representatives," said Patrick Burgwinkle, DCCC deputy communications director. He made no mention of plans to compete for the seat.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, said in a statement the party fundraising arm was "confident this seat will stay solidly in Republican control in November."

Those who might seek to replace Gowdy include Spartanburg County Republican Party Chairman Joshua Kimbrell, and Greenville Republicans Dan Hamilton, a state representative, and William Timmons, a state senator.

On Capitol Hill, there will be a race to replace Gowdy as the top Republican on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Gowdy was all but handpicked by House GOP leaders last summer to succeed Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who retired and became a Fox News contributor.

Gowdy was less senior on the committee than others, but leaders were fearful the gavel would go to Rep. Jim Jordan, the next in line for the chairmanship. The Ohio Republican is a conservative firebrand, House Freedom Caucus founder and not regarded as a reliable team player. So leadership reached lower down in the committee membership ranks to all but anoint Gowdy as a consensus pick.

In honor of his retirement, it's The Trey Gowdy Hairstyle Guide! Our personal fave is #8, 'The Benghazi Blowout.' What's yours? pic.twitter.com/4LaY2EuVJF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 31, 2018

Jordan is likely to seek the senior position on the panel in the next session of Congress. There is no one as popular as Gowdy currently on the committee who leaders could endorse as an alternative.

Lawmakers interested in the posting have until after the November elections to gather support for their bids, unless Gowdy decides to leave Congress earlier — in the event of a judicial nomination or otherwise.