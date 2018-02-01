W.Va. Sen. Manchin, VP Pence launch Twitter war
Updated 15 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence's rhetoric is exactly why "Washington Sucks," W.Va. Sen. Joe Manchin said.
The politicians engaged in a Twitter on Wednesday after a Pence visit to a truck dealership in southern West Virginia. Pence touted the Republican-led tax cuts and took to task Manchin , who voted against the plan.
. @Sen_JoeManchin voted no to give working families more of your hard-earned money. Joe voted no on tax cuts. Joe voted no time and again on the policies that West Virginia needs. #JoeVotedNo pic.twitter.com/uV7SdAa2q8— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 31, 2018
. @Sen_JoeManchin is going to keep voting against West Virginia & I think Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi are pretty happy w/ the way he votes. But WV needs to let him know that they EXPECT BETTER & they need to let Joe know that WEST VIRGINIA DESERVES BETTER. #JoeVotedNo— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 31, 2018
The attack didn't sit well with the Democratic senator and former governor.
I am shocked that after the @VP worked for almost a year in a divisive & partisan way to take healthcare away from almost 200k WVians, bankrupt our hospitals & push tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans & huge corporations that he would come to #WV & continue partisan attacks.— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 31, 2018
Manchin is up for re-election this year. West Virginia voters supported Donald Trump, 68 percent to 26 percent, over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 president election.