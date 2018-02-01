Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has fundraising edge over GOP rivals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's campaign committee ended last year with about $11.1 million in the bank, nearly as much as the four Republicans seeking their party's nomination to run against him combined, according to Department of State data.

Wednesday was the deadline for candidates to file year-end campaign finance reports.

Wolf, a Democrat from York County who is seeking a second term in November, had $1.7 million when last year began and raised $11.2 million throughout the year, records show. He spent $1.8 million.

State Sen. Scott Wagner, also of York County, was the most well-funded Republican at the end of last year with about $5.9 million in the bank.

That slightly edged out former health care consultant Paul Mango of Pine, who ended last year with $5.5 million, records show.

Both Wagner and Mango spent about $2.9 million throughout the year, according to the reports.

State House Speaker Mike Turzai of Marshall ended last year with just more than $1 million in the bank and Pittsburgh attorney Laura Ellsworth was in a distant fourth with $417,245, records show.

Combined, the Republicans' campaign committees had nearly $12.9 million.

Spending in the 2014 gubernatorial race totaled more than $82 million, The Associated Press reported. Wolf spent about $32.5 million, while former Gov. Tom Corbett lost his bid for re-election despite spending $28 million.

Before Corbett, Pennsylvania's five previous governors comfortably had won second terms since the state began allowing them to seek re-election in 1970.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor. Reach him at tfontaine@tribweb.com, 412-320-7847 or via Twitter @FontainePGH.