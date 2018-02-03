6 congressmen from Pennsylvania not seeking re-election
Updated 9 hours ago
Six U.S. congressmen from Pennsylvania — including five Republicans — will not seek to hold on to their seats in mid-term elections this fall.
The outcomes of those races could jeopardize the GOP's 238-193 majority in the House.
Here is a look at Pennsylvania congressmen who already have left office or soon will and voter registration in the districts:
1St District
Bob Brady (D-Philadelphia)
Age: 72
Tenure: 1998-2018
Exit: Announced retirement in January in wake of federal corruption charges against two aides.
Voter registration in the district:
Democrats — 337,974
Republicans — 69,526
Other — 54,779
7th District
Patrick Meehan (R-Drexel Hill)
Age: 62
Tenure: 2011-18
Exit: Announced retirement in January after reports that he tapped office funds to end a sexual harassment complaint.
Voter registration in the district:
Republicans — 242,793
Democrats — 181,57
Other — 71,468
9th District
Bill Shuster (R-Everett)
Age: 57
Tenure: 2001-18
Exit: Announced retirement in January, completing term-limited tenure as chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
Voter registration in the district:
Democrats — 162,703
Republicans — 20,812
Other — 48,154
11th District
Lou Barletta (R-Hazelton)
Age: 62
Tenure: 2011-18
Exit: Challenging Bob Casey (D-Scranton) for his U.S. Senate seat.
Voter registration in the district:
Republicans — 206,884
Democrats — 184,393
Other — 61,896
14th District
Tim Murphy (R-Mt. Lebanon)
Age: 65
Tenure: 2003-17
Exit: Resigned in October in the wake of allegations he urged his mistress to have an abortion.
Voter registration in the district:
Democrats — 231,236
Republicans — 206,842
Other — 61,769
15th District
Charlie Dent (R-Allentown)
Age: 57
Tenure: 2005-18
Exit: Announced retirement in September, citing challenging mid-terms and President Trump.
Voter registration in the district:
Democrats — 199,963
Republicans — 185,542
Other — 76,610