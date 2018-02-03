Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

6 congressmen from Pennsylvania not seeking re-election

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Rep. Bob Brady, D-1st District, speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Rep. Bob Brady, D-1st District, speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Rep Patrick Meehan (R - 07)
Rep Patrick Meehan (R - 07)
Lou Barletta
Lou Barletta
U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy
U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy
U.S. Rep. Charles 'Charlie' Dent, R-Lehigh Valley
U.S. Rep. Charles 'Charlie' Dent, R-Lehigh Valley

Updated 9 hours ago

Six U.S. congressmen from Pennsylvania — including five Republicans — will not seek to hold on to their seats in mid-term elections this fall.

The outcomes of those races could jeopardize the GOP's 238-193 majority in the House.

Here is a look at Pennsylvania congressmen who already have left office or soon will and voter registration in the districts:

1St District

Bob Brady (D-Philadelphia)

Age: 72

Tenure: 1998-2018

Exit: Announced retirement in January in wake of federal corruption charges against two aides.

Voter registration in the district:

Democrats — 337,974

Republicans — 69,526

Other — 54,779

7th District

Patrick Meehan (R-Drexel Hill)

Age: 62

Tenure: 2011-18

Exit: Announced retirement in January after reports that he tapped office funds to end a sexual harassment complaint.

Voter registration in the district:

Republicans — 242,793

Democrats — 181,57

Other — 71,468

9th District

Bill Shuster (R-Everett)

Age: 57

Tenure: 2001-18

Exit: Announced retirement in January, completing term-limited tenure as chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

Voter registration in the district:

Democrats — 162,703

Republicans — 20,812

Other — 48,154

11th District

Lou Barletta (R-Hazelton)

Age: 62

Tenure: 2011-18

Exit: Challenging Bob Casey (D-Scranton) for his U.S. Senate seat.

Voter registration in the district:

Republicans — 206,884

Democrats — 184,393

Other — 61,896

14th District

Tim Murphy (R-Mt. Lebanon)

Age: 65

Tenure: 2003-17

Exit: Resigned in October in the wake of allegations he urged his mistress to have an abortion.

Voter registration in the district:

Democrats — 231,236

Republicans — 206,842

Other — 61,769

15th District

Charlie Dent (R-Allentown)

Age: 57

Tenure: 2005-18

Exit: Announced retirement in September, citing challenging mid-terms and President Trump.

Voter registration in the district:

Democrats — 199,963

Republicans — 185,542

Other — 76,610

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me