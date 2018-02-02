Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Chicago Cubs co-owner to become GOP finance chair

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee is confirming billionaire Todd Ricketts as its next finance chair, replacing casino magnate Steve Wynn, who resigned last week over sexual misconduct allegations.

At the RNC's winter meeting, the committee is approving the recommendation by Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, with President Donald Trump's blessing.

Ricketts, an owner of the Chicago Cubs, was nominated last year by Trump to be deputy secretary of commerce, but withdrew from consideration over financial divestiture rules.

Ricketts' selection was prompted after allegations that Wynn, a Las Vegas billionaire, sexually harassed several women. Though Wynn has denied the claims, McDaniel accepted Wynn's resignation Saturday.

While welcoming Ricketts, McDaniel says, “It's obviously deeply unfortunate that we are in this position.”

The RNC raised $132.5 million in 2017, a record for post-election year fundraising.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me