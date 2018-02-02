Democrats say GOP memo aims to protect Trump, smear FBI

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are angry about the release of a classified GOP memo intended to show surveillance abuses at the FBI. They say it's an underhanded effort to protect President Donald Trump and discredit the investigations into Russian election meddling.

Democrats on the House intelligence panel had tried to block the memo's release. They say it mischaracterizes the motivations behind a 2016 surveillance warrant on Trump campaign official Carter Page.

They also criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes for not having read the classified material that formed the basis for the memo.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says that by disclosing classified information, Trump had "sent his friend Putin a bouquet." She's referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Democrats on the House Judiciary committee said House Republicans are "accomplices" to obstruction of justice.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended is deputy in the face of criticism from the president.

Sessions broke from prepared remarks in a speech Friday on human trafficking. He praised Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as well as the department's No. 3 official, Rachel Brand.

Sessions says both are experienced lawyers and "represent the kind of quality and leadership that we want in the department."

That's a departure from Trump, who was asked Friday whether he has confidence in Rosenstein. Trump said, "You figure that one out."

The criticism stems from a newly declassified GOP memo alleging the FBI abused surveillance powers in its investigation into possible cooperation between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump said, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."

Former FBI Director James Comey scorned the memo in a tweet that began, "That's it?"

That's it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

The tweet was the latest in a series from Comey this week as Trump clashed with the FBI over the release of the GOP-written memo. On Thursday, Comey stood up for the bureau's position against the document's disclosure and took aim at unnamed people he calls "weasels and liars."