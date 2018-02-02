IUP professor seeks nomination in 9th District Congressional race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Add Indiana University of Pennsylvania Professor Susan Boser to the growing list of contenders seeking to succeed retiring Republican Bill Shuster in the 9th Congressional District.

A political newcomer, Boser is seeking the Democratic nomination in the far-flung rural district that covers parts of 12 counties from Monessen to Chambersburg.

Boser, 61, of Indiana, is assistant chair of the university's sociology department. She will face Fayette County psychologist Adam Sedlock, of Chalk Hill, in the primary. Five candidates already have lined up for what is expected to be a hotly contested race on the Republican side.

Boser, a mother of three grown children, lives in Indiana with her husband, David Brady. She has been at IUP since 2002. She holds a doctor of philosophy degree from Cornell University's Department of Policy Analysis.

“I'm running because government can and should find solutions to grow the rural economy. The answer to the problems we experience here begins with economic development. Our local governments need Congress to create conditions that allow small businesses to thrive,” Boser said.

“For years, our political leaders have passed legislation to solely benefit large corporate donors, while leaving small businesses behind. We need a representative in Congress who helps small businesses, including the renewable energy sector, to secure regulatory relief and flourish,” she said.

The Democratic nominee will face the prospect of swaying voters who have backed a Shuster for more than 40 years in the district that boasts a 44,000-vote Republican registration edge.

Bill Shuster, 57, who was elected in 2001, and chaired the powerful House Transportation Committee announced his retirement Jan. 2. His father, Bud Shuster, represented the district from 1973-2001.

Candidates who have lined up for the GOP primary in the district include state House Majority Leader David Reed of Indiana; state Sen. John Eichelberger, of Hollidaysburg; Art Halvorson, of Bedford County; Travis Schooley, of Franklin County; and Ben Hornberger of Cumberland County.

