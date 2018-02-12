Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Trump to visit Beaver County school Feb. 21

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets reporters as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
REUTERS
Updated 10 hours ago

President Trump will hold a campaign rally Feb. 21 at Ambridge Area High School in Beaver County, his campaign announced Monday.

The announcement doesn't mention any other candidates, but the president has announced his support for Rick Saccone, the Republican campaigning for a March 13 congressional special election in southwestern Pennsyl­vania.

“This rally will be a great moment to celebrate the success of the president's historic tax cuts, and look ahead to more great victories for the American people under the president's fearless leadership,” Michael Glassner, executive director of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., said in a statement.

The release said the appearance will be Trump's 20th rally in Pennsylvania since 2015 and his fifth in the Pittsburgh area.

In the election, Saccone, 59, an Air Force veteran and state legislator from Elizabeth, faces Democrat Conor Lamb, 33, a former Marine and federal prosecutor from Mt. Lebanon.

Trump officially endorsed Saccone last month shortly after appearing with Saccone during what was billed as an official White House visit to H&K Equipment in North Fayette, during which the president talked about tax reform and the economy.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

