Political Headlines

Gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango chooses Diana Irey Vaughan as running mate

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Republican Diana Irey Vaughan is campaigning for lieutenant governor as gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango's running mate.

Updated 11 hours ago

Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango announced Tuesday that Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan will be his running mate.

Irey Vaughan, 55, of Eighty Four, has been a county commissioner since 1996 and ran for state treasurer in 2012. She will campaign with Mango but will appear separately on ballots because governors and lieutenant governors are nominated separately in Pennsylvania, but appear together on geneal election ballots in November.

“Harrisburg needs to empower our local and county governments, and Diana brings over two decades of success as a county commissioner to help lead this effort,” Mango said in a statement. “Just as important, she shares our goals of promoting a culture of life, bringing our jobs and children back to Pennsylvania and restoring the dream for the hardworking families of the commonwealth.”

Irey Vaughan endorsed Mango's campaign a year ago, praising his status as an “outsider to Harrisburg” and his business and military background.

“As I learned more about Paul Mango's positions, I realized we share many of the same ideals and vision,” Irey Vaughan said in prepared remarks Tuesday.

She said Mango would reform and shrink the size of state government. Mango said in a debate that the state should reduce its workforce to 50,000 to 55,000 employees from more than 80,000 but didn't provide any details in a follow-up question on which departments should be reduced.

“Our next governor has to be someone who will respect women and children and who will protect our children's privacy and security, even in bathrooms and locker rooms, and who will protect our religious freedom,” Irey Vaughan said in her prepared remarks.

Mango is campaigning against state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York, who has announced suburban Philadelphia businessman Jeff Bartos as his running mate; and Laura Ellsworth, a Pittsburgh-based attorney with the law firm Jones Day. House Speaker Mike Turzai dropped out of the race last weekend. The primary is May 15.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

