Political Headlines

Court-imposed redistricting map changes boundaries for millions of Pennsylvanians

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 10:48 p.m.
Pennsylvania congressional map imposed by the state Supreme Court on Feb. 19, 2018, starting with the May primary elections. Republican lawmakers were expected to challenge the court order.
State of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania congressional map imposed by the state Supreme Court on Feb. 19, 2018, starting with the May primary elections. Republican lawmakers were expected to challenge the court order.
2011 congressional map (drawn by the GOP-controlled General Assembly)
State of Pennsylvania
2011 congressional map (drawn by the GOP-controlled General Assembly)
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
A panel takes questions from student, faculty and community members regarding non-partisan redistricting at Point Park University on Feb. 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A panel takes questions from student, faculty and community members regarding non-partisan redistricting at Point Park University on Feb. 1, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

Millions of Pennsylvanians could find themselves voting in new congressional districts as soon as May under a new map imposed Monday by the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Tom Wolf and fellow Democrats lauded the decision by the state's high court to throw out the 2011 map drawn by the GOP-controlled Legislature for demonstrating partisan gerrymandering, or drawing district boundaries to favor one party over another.

"I applaud the court for their decision, and I respect their effort to remedy Pennsylvania's unfair and unequal congressional elections," Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement.

State Republican leaders vowed to challenge the decision in federal court.

House GOP spokesman Steve Miskin dismissed the map, imposed on a 4-3 vote by a Democratic-majority high court, as "an overstep and an overreach" that's "wrong on so many levels."

"It's a court-ordered, gerrymandered map to actively help Democrats overcome their self-clustering," Miskin said. "They have drafted a partisan, gerrymandered map, and we'll see where this goes."

If it stands, the court-imposed revised map is almost certain to improve Democrats' chances of gaining more seats this year.

The court aims to correct the current boundaries in place since 2011, which it said "clearly, plainly and palpably" violate the state's constitution.

Republicans question the state Supreme Court's ability to impose the map of its own.

"You've got a court that has literally become the judge, legislator and executive," Miskin said.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack said the court-drawn map showed many similarities to his submission and reflected his priority of "preserving communities of interest while also keeping most counties intact."

"Finally, the voters in Western Pennsylvania now have compact districts," Stack said.

Under the new map, voters may find themselves in new districts, and candidates will be representing new swaths of communities statewide.

Among notable changes:

• In Western Pennsylvania, the city of Butler, half of Butler County as well as surrounding counties including Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria and Venango would become the 15th District. (Previously, those voters would have been split among the 3rd, 5th, 9th and 12th districts).

• No longer will Beaver County towns such as Beaver, Beaver Falls and Aliquippa be in the same district (12th) as rural areas such as Somerset and Johnstown stretching far to the south and east toward Central Pennsylvania in an odd, hook-like shape.

Rather, Beaver County will be grouped with part of Allegheny County in the new 17th District.

Somerset, Johnstown and an eastern swath of Westmoreland County will be grouped into a new 13th District that includes constituents formerly spanning across the 4th, 9th, 5th, 12th and 18th districts.

• Most of the city of Pittsburgh would be in the 18th District, with the rest of Allegheny County in the 17th District.

• Washington, Greene, Fayette and most of Westmoreland County would be in the new 14th District.

The new boundaries do not apply to the March special election between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

The Associated Press contributed. Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

