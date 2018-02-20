Pennsylvania readies for redistricting overhaul amid GOP opposition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Republican leaders are vowing to sue as soon as Wednesday to fight the implementation of a new court-drawn congressional map hailed by Democrats as a fair fix to a 2011 GOP-drawn map deemed unconstitutional.

It's unclear whether opponents to Monday's court-imposed redistricting overhaul can make a strong enough case to convince a federal court to overturn the map, or perhaps delay it from taking effect this spring.

The Wolf administration isn't waiting to find out.

Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said Tuesday the Pennsylvania Department of State is working swiftly to adapt to the new boundaries.

Torres said his staff set to work in the morning updating voter registration databases and converting new map and data files into lists of precincts. They're developing an online database so voters can find their new districts — millions will have new numbers as well as geographies — and so potential candidates can locate their constituents “as soon as possible.”

“In the meantime, there are 54 counties (under the new map) that lie entirely within a single district,” said Jonathan Marks, commissioner of the Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation. “So candidates for most congressional districts will be able to identify significant numbers of voters even before the updated lists are ready.”

The map divides 13 counties to the previous map's 28.

Voters will not see any changes in their individual polling places, Torres said.

Officials also released a list of extended filing deadlines approved by the court for congressional candidates only.

Nomination packets will be avalable no later than Thursday and are due March 20.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the department is “well prepared” to make all necessary changes in plenty of time for the May 15 primary.

“The department responded immediately to the court's decision and is implementing its response plan,” Wolf said in a statement. “Over the next few days, updated information and support will be provided to local elections officials and candidates to ensure a smooth and orderly process.”

The new boundaries do not apply to the March 13 special election between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

Political leanings

While it wasn't the one they submitted, Wolf and fellow Democrats have lauded the court's plan as being fair and a boon for restoring confidence in voters that their votes count.

Republicans dismissed it as its own form of gerrymandering.

So just how does the new map stack up when it comes to political parties?

In terms of Trump versus Clinton voters, the districts would have amounted to eight districts won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and 10 by Trump, compared to 12 for Trump and six for Clinton under the previous map, according to estimates by Terry Madonna, pollster, political scientist and director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College.

“It still overall gives the Republicans an advantage given the majorities they have,” said Madonna, “but Republicans are going to be upset because it creates at least three strong likelihoods that the Democrats will pick up seats and a couple of other possibilities, maybe extending to five.”

David Wasserman, independent elections analyst with the Cook Political Report, described the court's remedial map as “close to a best-case scenario for Democrats.”

The revised map “doesn't just undo the gerrymander that's produced a 13-5 seat GOP edge since 2012,” Wasserman wrote. “It goes further, actively compensating for Democrats' natural geographic disadvantage in the state.”

Wasserman suggested Democrats will have an “excellent chance” of winning at least nine seats.

Sam Wang of the Princeton Election Consortium suggested that the state GOP “made a serious tactical error” by balking at the map submitted by Wolf and Democratic legislators, under which Republicans would have retained a notable advantage.

“The new plan erases that advantage entirely,” Wang said. “In our analysis, based on the 2016 vote the new map produces five Democratic districts, seven Republican districts and six tossup districts. The maximum likely performance by Democrats in 2018 would be 11 seats, a gain of six seats over their current representation.”

Democrats need to gain 24 seats to win control of the House.

What comes next

New map aside, this year marks an unusual opportunity for Pennsylvanians with congressional aspirations.

Incumbents announced they aren't running in six House seats in Pennsylvania this year, creating the most openings in decades.

A combination of scandal-fueled exits, one congressman's bid for the U.S. Senate and two Republican retirements created openings as five Republicans and one Democrat leave office. All 18 congressional seats will be on the ballot, but incumbents hope to keep the other 12.

The situation means that one-third of districts would have new candidates even if the map hadn't changed, Madonna noted.

State Republican leaders will join federal GOP officials in a lawsuit this week.

“The suit will highlight the state supreme court's rushed decision that created chaos, confusion, and unnecessary expense in the 2018 election cycle,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Matt Gorman said.

State GOP leaders have further questioned the state Supreme Court's authority to draw its own map.

“The Constitution of the United States specifically says that this is the responsibility of the Legislature,” Madonna said.

“But what happens if the Legislature does it and it violates the state constitution? Then who does it? That's exactly the predicament we're in now.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.