Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Twitter suspends thousands of suspected bots, angering Trump boosters

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
A Twitter sign outside of the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
A Twitter sign outside of the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

The social media service Twitter is believed to have suspended thousands of accounts for being automated bots, or for other policy violations, drawing outcry from fringe conservative media figures who lost followers in the move.

Many of these figures, such as pro-Trump host Bill Mitchell and white nationalist Richard Spencer, took to the service to complain about losing a small portion of their followers in the move. Other conservative accounts were suspended until verifying that they were run by people.

Twitter did not confirm the number of accounts that it suspended but released a statement saying that it was continuing to identify "suspicious account behaviors" that represented automated activity or other violations of its terms of service.

The company said that its work to remove malicious and fake accounts from its service included asking users to confirm a phone number so they can "confirm a human is behind it."

"That's why some people may be experiencing suspensions or locks," the company said in a statement from spokeswoman Emily Horne. "Note that when an account is locked and being challenged to provide a phone number, it is removed from follower counts until it provides a phone number. This is part of our ongoing, comprehensive efforts to make Twitter safer and healthier for everyone."

The move comes as Twitter is under increased scrutiny nationally for its role, however unintentional, in becoming a platform for false, misleading and hateful information in the run-up to the 2016 election and afterward, along with other leading social media and technology companies such as Google and Facebook. Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, listed the company in a recent court complaint as one of the main targets of a sophisticated and illegal propaganda operation run by a Kremlin-linked troll farm in St. Petersburg, Russia.

In response to the criticism, Twitter has taken some steps to improve its service, weeding out more than 50,000 accounts that it identified as being linked to Russia and its operatives, and notifying nearly 700,000 users who interacted with these accounts.

It has also sought to tamp down on some forms of abusive or hate speech on the service. In November, it removed the blue check marks it gives out to verify users' identity from many far-right and white nationalist and supremacist accounts, including Spencer's.

These moves have drawn criticism from far-right and pro-Trump figures — many of whom have followed President Trump's cues to use the service to spread false information — that the technology company is politically biased against them.

But there are many signs that the service is still being used maliciously to amplify partisan themes and spread misinformation with the help of bots.

Automated Twitter accounts are believed to have helped popularize the hashtag #releasethememo to drum up support for the release of a controversial memo Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., compiled to discredit the Russia investigation.

After the Parkland school shooting last week, networks of accounts suspected of having links to Russia switched from tweeting about Mueller's investigation to amplifying hashtags about the gun-control debate.

On Tuesday, the most popular hashtags pushed by these networks were #twitterlockout and #twitterpurge, according to the Alliance for Securing Democracy, which tracks the networks.

Some mocked the conservative complaints on Tuesday as being relatively trivial. Spencer, who has called for an "ethnic cleansing" of the United States that he claims would be peaceful, complained of losing about 1 percent — less than 1,000 — of his 80,000 followers on Twitter.

Other users complained of having to reauthenticate their accounts with their phone numbers.

Mike Cernovich, a pro-Trump media figure with a history of spreading conspiracy theories, wrote in a text message that "Trump people and conservatives generally feel there are social media double standards, and this confirms it for them."

Cernovich is suing the long-form platform Medium, after he and others with histories of spreading false and misleading information were recently barred.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me