Political Headlines

Trump uses crib notes for reminder to empathize with shooting victims

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 1:09 a.m.
President Donald Trump holds notes during a White House listening session with students and parents affected by school shootings. (Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster)
A glimpse at President Trump's talking points from a White House listening session with students and parents affected by school shootings has sent social media into a frenzy.

A photo taken by an Associated Press photographer during Wednesday's meeting shows Trump came to the meeting prepared— with a notecard and large font— containing five bullet points on one side.

Note 1: "What would you most want me to know about your expereince?" Note 2: "What can we do to help you feel safe?" His hands covered what we can assume were two more points, and the last point on that side of the card simply read: "5) I hear you."

Trump's ready-made response is original.

Queue the jokes.

Seriously though, should the President have to remind himself to tell these survivors and those who have lost loved ones that he's listening?

Apperently he does, but really?

Some see that reply as disingenuous.

According to reports, Trump did not utter the phrase, "I hear you," and did suggest potential solutions including arming faculty and staff.

This is perfect material for Saturday Night Live.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

