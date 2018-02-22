Trump uses crib notes for reminder to empathize with shooting victims

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A glimpse at President Trump's talking points from a White House listening session with students and parents affected by school shootings has sent social media into a frenzy.

A photo taken by an Associated Press photographer during Wednesday's meeting shows Trump came to the meeting prepared— with a notecard and large font— containing five bullet points on one side.

Note 1: "What would you most want me to know about your expereince?" Note 2: "What can we do to help you feel safe?" His hands covered what we can assume were two more points, and the last point on that side of the card simply read: "5) I hear you."

Trump carried a list of five responses to the students and parents appealing to him to prevent school shootings. 1. "What would you most want me to know about your experience?" 5. "I hear you." https://t.co/VqMqj3zEMg — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 21, 2018

Trump's ready-made response is original.

Queue the jokes.

Seriously though, should the President have to remind himself to tell these survivors and those who have lost loved ones that he's listening?

Apperently he does, but really?

Some see that reply as disingenuous.

If I had a dollar for every time a person in authority told me "I hear you" and then proceeded to do absolutely nothing in response...I would make more money than the teachers Trump wants to arm. https://t.co/s4FEsFkASm — Caitlin J. Stout (@CaitlinJStout) February 22, 2018

At Trump's 'Listening Sesson' today....For him to have to write down 'I hear you' as one of his notesis kind of troubling. RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) February 21, 2018

Trump sitting still & listening today was just that. HE. DOESN'T. GET. IT. He had to be scripted to to say, ' I hear you', for God sakes. C'mon. Seriously. Publicity stunt. Arm teachers? Really? Idiotic. No intention to move the needle forward. @realDonaldTrump & @GOP HISTORY! — CupaCovfefe (@chefellie1) February 22, 2018

According to reports, Trump did not utter the phrase, "I hear you," and did suggest potential solutions including arming faculty and staff.

This is perfect material for Saturday Night Live.

Roses are redViolets are blueTell me your thoughts about gunsAnd (5) I hear you — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 21, 2018

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.