Political Headlines

Trump: I go to great lengths to hide my bald spot

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Evan Vucci/AP
Updated 11 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.

Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, Trump turned around onstage and smoothed the back of his famous hair.

He said, "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks."

The crowd cheered as Trump glanced at a monitor and added, "Doesn't look bad. Hey, we're hanging in."

During the 2016 campaign, Trump let a woman tug the hair on top of his head to prove it is attached.

The president's bald spot was exposed Feb. 2 when he turned away from cameras to climb aboard Air Force One. As Trump climbed the stairs, a wind gust blew aside a flap of hair.

