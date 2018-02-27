Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

GOP congressmen hit ground in districts they hope to block

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Pennsylvania congressional map imposed by the state Supreme Court on Feb. 19, 2018, starting with the May primary elections.
State of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania congressional map imposed by the state Supreme Court on Feb. 19, 2018, starting with the May primary elections.

Updated 20 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Republican congressmen who are suing to block Pennsylvania's court-ordered U.S. House district boundaries nonetheless began circulating petitions in those new districts Tuesday, as they hope and wait for a federal court to intervene.

Tuesday was the first day for candidates to collect signatures to get on May 15 primary ballots in the state's 18 districts, all of which were redrawn in a new map imposed by the state Supreme Court last week.

“We're all kind of waiting to see what will happen, but today is the first day to circulate and these guys are all circulating,” said Mike Barley, a campaign consultant to six of the state's eight Republican congressmen who are running for re-election.

The state court's map overhauls a GOP-drawn congressional map that has helped produce a predominantly Republican delegation and was widely viewed as among the nation's most gerrymandered. The court's map also boosts Democrats' chances in several districts as the party aims to chip away at Republican control of the U.S. House in November's elections.

A campaign consultant to Rep. Scott Perry said there is still optimism that a federal court will block the districts imposed last week by the state Supreme Court, but that the court's map is still the only one before Perry.

“The way that he looks at this is, this is the battle that was brought to him, so this is where we're going to fight,” consultant Mike DeVanney said.

The deadline to file signatures is March 20.

Primary fields are jam-packed, driven by a rush to fill six open seats, the most in Pennsylvania in four decades. More than 70 people, including 12 sitting U.S. House members, are either committed to running or say they are kicking the tires on a run. The redrawn districts are prompting some candidates to run in districts where they don't live, or to think about moving their home to a new district.

In the meantime, top state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the map, and reinstate the 6-year-old map drawn by Republicans who controlled the Legislature and governor's office in 2011. Perry and six other Republican congressman seeking re-election also are asking a federal court to block the state court's map.

Republicans redrew the districts in 2011 in an effort to get Republicans elected, creating bizarrely contorted boundaries that were very effective: Republicans won 13 of 18 congressional seats in three straight elections in a stretch when Democrats won 18 out of 24 statewide elections in Pennsylvania.

Last month, the Democratic majority on Pennsylvania's high court struck down the districts, saying the boundaries violate the elections clause of the state Constitution, which guarantees that elections “shall be free and equal.”

After Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature failed to agree on a redrawn map, the court imposed the new boundaries.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me