Political Headlines

With planned budget cuts at HUD, a $31K table for Carson

Tribune—review | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
A Department of Housing and Urban Development official filed a complaint saying she was demoted after failing to "find money" beyond a $5,000 legal cap to redecorate the office of incoming Secretary Ben Carson, CNN reports.

Helen Foster, then chief administrative officer of HUD, filed a complaint in November saying that Acting Secretary Craig Clemmensen instructed her to arrange for Carson's wife, Candy, to have "access and funds for the project." According to Foster, Clemmensen complained that "$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair."

A former HUD employee corroborated the account to CNN, saying, "There was a sense of 'We are not going to take no for an answer.' There was a lot of staff time spent on this."

CNN also cited an email sent by Foster to Sarah Lyberg, HUD's acting assistant chief financial officer for budget.

"Is there any way Admin could appropriately spend additional funds over $5000 to provide new furnishings or decorating for the Secretary's Office without getting appropriations approval" Foster asked in the missive.

Lyberg responded: "We cannot exceed the cap."

In March, President Trump's budget proposal included a 13.2 percent cut — more than $6.2 billion — to HUD's budget.

Foster also said she clashed with superiors over their insistence that she write a memo supporting the outlay of funds to install a security system in Carson's home, another expenditure she said ran counter to guidelines.

Months later, Foster said, she was demoted. "I was put into a job that was made up, something in the federal government we call the 'rubber room,' and then I protested and asked to be put on detail until I could find another job," she told CNN.

She was replaced by a Trump appointee, Suzanne Israel Tufts, a GOP operative and lawyer from Queens, according to the New York Post.

HUD spokesman Raffi Williams disputed the account, telling CNN, "When it comes to decorating the Secretary's office, the only money HUD spent was $3,200 to put up new blinds in his office and the Deputy Secretary's office. The Secretary's Administrative officer is aware of the limit and ensured that the limit was not exceeded." HUD provided receipts to CNN that total $3,373.

That amount does not include $31,561 spent on a table for the executive dining room reported by CNBC.

The legal cap of $5,000 requires approval from the House or Senate appropriations panel to spend more "to furnish or redecorate the office of a department head," The New York Times reports.

Foster's complaint was filed about a month before the table was ordered, according to the Times.

