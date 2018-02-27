Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Taxpayers on the hook for House members' bulletproof vests

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
A House panel voted Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018, that lawmakers can be reimbursed by taxpayers if they purchase bulletproof vests for themselves. The new rules also clarify that capital improvements such as bulletproof glass are not directly reimbursable, but that a landlord is free to pass on the costs in the form of increased rent.
Tribune-Review
A House panel voted Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018, that lawmakers can be reimbursed by taxpayers if they purchase bulletproof vests for themselves. The new rules also clarify that capital improvements such as bulletproof glass are not directly reimbursable, but that a landlord is free to pass on the costs in the form of increased rent.

Updated 16 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A House panel on Tuesday voted to expand the range of permissible uses of public funds for lawmakers' security — making clear, among other things, that members can be reimbursed by taxpayers if they purchase bulletproof vests for themselves.

The Committee on House Administration approved several changes to the official members' handbook in a brief meeting. One resolution codified security-related changes that have been considered in recent months following attacks and threats aimed at lawmakers, including the June shooting at a Republican baseball practice that seriously wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

The changes, approved on a voice vote, allow congressional offices to use unspent funds from the prior year for security expenses at district work spaces. They clarify that members may hire security personnel as an “ordinary and necessary reimbursable expense” to guard the member and staff when they are on official business in the district. They also clarify that capital improvements such as bulletproof glass are not directly reimbursable, but that a landlord is free to pass on the costs in the form of increased rent.

The updated rules also spell out, “The purchase of a bulletproof vest for the Member is a reimbursable expense.”

In other business Tuesday, the panel made clear that members may not use their taxpayer-funded representational accounts to pay any sort of settlement or award in conjunction with a workplace misconduct claim. The resolution accompanies a package of rule changes that passed the House earlier this month aimed at clarifying the scope of proper behavior for members and staff, as well as improving the process for handling sexual harassment claims in Congress.

Two lawmakers — Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., who resigned in December, and Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa., who is not seeking reelection — stand accused of using their office accounts to pay former staffers who made misconduct claims against them.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me