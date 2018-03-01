Vice President Mike Pence raising more money for Rick Saccone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vice President Mike Pence solicited campaign donations for congressional candidate Rick Saccone in an email blast sent out Thursday afternoon.

Saccone, a Republican state representative from Elizabeth Township, faces Democrat Conor Lamb in a March 13 special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in October amid an extramarital scandal.

“Democrats are dead set on stopping Rick and taking back the House … Coastal liberals like Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer mean business — and we need to take them seriously,” Pence wrote in the email before asking for contributions of “$25, $50, $100 or whatever you can afford.”

Pelosi, of California, is minority leader of the House and Hoyer, of Maryland, is the House minority whip.

Pence said Saccone is committed “to furthering the progress that President Trump has made possible. If elected, I know Rick will work tirelessly to … implement a strong conservative agenda that will make America great again.”

Pence appeared at a private fundraiser for Saccone last month in Bethel Park. The event raised about $250,000 for Saccone's campaign.