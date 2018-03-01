Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Pennsylvania mayor convicted of selling office

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 8:19 p.m.
In this Nov. 28, 2017 file photo, Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski, who is facing corruption charges, walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia during a break in a pretrial hearing. Pawlowski was convicted Thursday, March 2, 2018, of selling his office to campaign donors, a verdict that will force the Democrat from office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Nov. 28, 2017 file photo, Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski, who is facing corruption charges, walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia during a break in a pretrial hearing. Pawlowski was convicted Thursday, March 2, 2018, of selling his office to campaign donors, a verdict that will force the Democrat from office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Updated 7 hours ago

ALLENTOWN — A Pennsylvania mayor was convicted Thursday of selling his office to campaign donors in a wide-ranging scheme meant to fuel his political ambitions for statewide office.

Jurors at the federal corruption trial of Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski convicted him of 47 of the 54 charges he faced, a verdict that will force the Democrat from office and end his 12-year tenure as leader of Pennsylvania's third-largest city.

Pawlowski, who began a fourth term in January, cried in the courtroom after the verdict was read, and his wife collapsed in a hallway.

A co-defendant, lawyer Scott Allinson, was convicted of bribing Pawlowski for legal work for his firm.

Prosecutors said Pawlowski masterminded a scheme to rig city contracts for legal, engineering, technology and construction work, all in a bid to raise money for his statewide political campaigns. Pawlowski ran for governor in 2014 and U.S. Senate in 2015, suspending the latter campaign days after the FBI raided City Hall.

Convicted of charges that include conspiracy, bribery, fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI, Pawlowski will remain free on bail pending sentencing. A sentencing date was not set. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The jury “held Mayor Pawlowski accountable for selling his office to the highest bidder to fund his personal ambitions,” U.S. Attorney Louis D. Lappen said in a statement.

Pawlowski's attorney, Jack McMahon, said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the verdict.

The mayor's political consultants cooperated with the government and recorded hundreds of conversations with him, many of which were played for jurors. Several city workers and vendors who pleaded guilty testified against Pawlowski.

McMahon told jurors it's not unusual for a politician to solicit campaign contributions from government contractors. He contended that Pawlowski had been set up by the mayor's political advisers, Mike Fleck and Sam Ruchlewicz, who made secret recordings that helped form the basis of the prosecution's case. Fleck pleaded guilty; Ruchlewicz wasn't charged.

The defense also sought to use the government tapes to its own advantage, playing for jurors a June 2015 conversation in which the mayor — unaware he was being recorded — complained about an engineering executive who'd been pressuring him for city work. “I'm not a pay-to-play guy,” Pawlowski said on the recording.

Pawlowski, who won re-election in November while under indictment, took the stand in his own defense and insisted he'd done nothing wrong.

The Chicago native was Allentown's economic development chief before taking office as mayor in January 2006. The city's moribund downtown was transformed on his watch, with valuable state tax incentives producing a new hockey arena, gleaming office buildings and upscale apartments.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me