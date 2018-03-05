Poll shows Lamb holds slight lead over Saccone a week before special election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Democrat Conor Lamb's congressional campaign appears to be gaining momentum.

A poll released Monday by Boston's Emerson College shows Lamb, 33, of Mt. Lebanon, with a 3 percentage-point lead over Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, 60, of Elizabeth Township, in the March 13 special election race to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in October amid an extramarital scandal.

That falls within the poll's 4.8 percentage-point confidence interval, which is similar to a margin of error, and 7 percent of voters remain undecided. But it's the first poll to put Lamb ahead in the race to represent a Western Pennsylvania congressional district that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2016 and elected the GOP's Murphy to Congress in the past eight elections. Polling two months ago showed Saccone up by 12 percentage points.

The Emerson poll showed 48 percent of likely voters supported Lamb while 45 percent backed Saccone. Pollsters surveyed 474 likely voters in the district that includes Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties from March 1-3.

The Emerson results follow two February polls that showed Saccone with a slight edge — Gravis showed Saccone with a 6 percentage-point lead in a poll with a margin of error of 4.2 points; while Monmouth University had him leading by 3 points in a poll with a margin of 5.5 points. Gravis had Saccone leading by 12 percentage points, with a margin of 4.3 points, in a January poll.

A news release for the poll said voter excitement "might put Lamb over the top," citing a finding that 63 percent of Lamb voters said they were very excited compared to 53 percent of Saccone voters.

The Emerson poll broke the district numbers down by county. In Allegheny County, which is expected to account for 42 percent of the votes cast, Lamb leads Saccone 57 percent to 40 percent.

In Westmoreland County, which is expected to account for one-third of the votes cast, Saccone leads Lamb 51 percent to 42 percent.

Saccone also leads 46 percent to 41 percent in Washington County, where 22 percent of the votes are expected to be cast. The poll doesn't mention the portion of Greene County that is in the district.

