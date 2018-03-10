Democrat Conor Lamb spends final days of campaign with voters on their doorsteps

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Conor Lamb spent Saturday wrapping up his campaign for Congress one voter at a time.

The Democrat running for the vacant 18th District seat knocked on doors in Jefferson Hills, reminding people to vote Tuesday and asking them to vote for him.

“Tuesday's a big day,” Lamb told Loretta Gobbie, 60, who answered her door in her bathrobe and slippers.

“I'll be there. I've told everyone,” she replied. “You've had my vote right from the start. We need some new, young blood in there.”

Lamb, 33, a former federal prosecutor from Mt. Lebanon and a retired Marine, is running in a special election against Republican Rick Saccone, a state representative from Elizabeth and an Air Force veteran. They seek to fill the U.S. House of Representative seat left open when Tim Murphy resigned in October amid a marital scandal.

President Trump is expected to stump for Saccone on Saturday during a rally at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Lamb started his Saturday inside a supporter's home in Pleasant Hills. Volunteers crammed into the basement and living room. Campaign staff handed out postcards, door hangers and packets with addresses of voters likely to support Lamb. Benny, an energetic beagle, wore a “We Want Conor Lamb” bandana as he greeted everyone.

“We are right where we want to be,” Lamb told the volunteers. “The polls say one thing, but we know from being out there that what matters now is getting to our people and turning them out on Tuesday. That means our destiny is in our own hands. If we work hard enough in the next three days, we're going to get this thing done.”

The latest polls show a slight lead for Saccone. The race is closer than many predicted, considering that Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the district by 19 percentage points in 2016. Murphy, a Republican from Upper St. Clair, who represented the 18th District since 2002. He ran unopposed in his last two elections for the district that, for now, includes parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties.

Helping hands

Volunteers grabbed coffee and snacks and headed out. Lamb, joined by Seth Moulton, a Democratic House member from Massachusetts, headed to Jefferson Hills to knock on doors.

Moulton flew in from Washington to help Lamb in the final days. The two are alike in many ways. One woman mistook the two for her grandsons when they knocked on her door. Another commented on their similar haircuts.

Both are young: Lamb is 33; Moulton is 39. Both went to Ivy League schools: Lamb to the University of Pennsylvania, Moulton to Harvard University. Both joined the Marines. Moulton served four tours in Iraq.

Moulton challenged a longtime Democratic incumbent in the Massachusetts 6th District seat in 2014 and won, a feat many thought unlikely, before defeating former Republican state senator in the general election. Lamb is running for a seat that hasn't seen a serious Democrat challenger in eight elections.

“You do have an amazing man here. You have a man who is the talk of Washington, who is the talk of the nation,” Moulton told Lamb's volunteers about their candidate. “But he can't become a congressman without your help.”

The race in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District has played out on a national stage. The race is seen as a referendum on Trump's presidency, a bellwether of Republican support or the first ripples of a possible Democratic wave in the midterms.

Volunteers are coming from outside states to help Lamb's campaign down the final stretch. Judy Marshall, 76, a former commissioner in Elizabeth, told Lamb she was hosting five volunteers from Washington.

“Oh my god. I can't believe you're here,” Marshall said when Lamb knocked on her door. “And you're better looking in person, too.”

Lamb has raised more money than Saccone, more than quadrupling the Republican's $900,000 in direct contributions with $3.8 million. But outside groups have spent more than $10 million for Saccone compared to about $1.6 million for Lamb.

Moulton said Lamb shouldn't be concerned.

“Money doesn't win elections. People do,” Moulton said.

Knocking, listening

Lamb walked briskly and purposely between houses in the Jefferson Pointe neighborhood of Jefferson Hills. He wore a black Pittsburgh Penguins hooded sweatshirt, brown pants and scuffed, worn tan boots with the Marine Corps insignia stamped on the side. They are the boots he wore in basic training, but they've taken a beating recently on the campaign, he said.

“It's what we've done all along,” Lamb said about walking door-to-door through the district, knocking and talking.

Lamb said knocking on doors helps cut through the advertisements flooding television. He said he's listened and learned from voters. They are sick of gridlock, Lamb said. They want someone to get things done. Some people don't want to talk. Others invite him inside to chat.

“People tell you things in the comfort of their homes that they otherwise would not,” Lamb said.

Moulton said he had no advice for Lamb. The first-time candidate is doing everything right, Moulton said, talking to voters, listening, already acting like a public servant.

“I have a good feeling about this,” Moulton said as he and Lamb parted ways Saturday.

Lamb said he felt good, too. He stopped short of guaranteeing a victory Tuesday but said his campaign is leaving “no stone unturned.”

“I was in our Carnegie field office last night and it was buzzing,” he said.

Lamb wasn't concerned about the Saccone and Trump rally Saturday night. He's had his share of high-profile politicians swing through in support, like a visit last week from former Vice President Joe Biden. And Lamb does have rallies on his schedule for the final days of the campaign. Later Saturday, he planned to appear at a small rally at his field office in Carnegie. On Sunday, Lamb is going to a rally with mine workers in Greene County.

“I don't think that there is anything better than these one-on-one conversation with voters,” Lamb said. “I want to give people a chance to look me in the eye.”

One of those voters was Will Duke. The 79-year-old retired steamfitter recognized the man at his door Saturday.

“Mr. Lamb, I presume,” he bellowed and invited Lamb inside to talk.

Duke said he likes Lamb because he's not Trump.

“What else can I say,” Duke said after Lamb left his doorstep. “I think that about says it all.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.