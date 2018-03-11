Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has no intention of running for president

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
In this July 24, 2017 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks in a park in Berryville, Va., where Congressional Democrats unveiled their new agenda. Warren is working to defuse an issue that has dogged her for years, her claims of Native American heritage, ahead of a possible run for president in 2020.
Updated 3 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says she has no intention of running for president in 2020, but she also is leaving herself room to reconsider.

Warren is refusing to pledge to complete a second six-year Senate term if she's re-elected in November.

The high-profile liberal is often discussed as a potential 2020 rival to President Donald Trump.

Warren tells NBC's “Meet the Press” that she knows there's anxiety among Democrats about a possible second Trump term.

A Massachusetts newspaper has challenged Warren to clear up questions about her claims to Native American heritage by taking a DNA test. Asked if she will, Warren instead talked about her family and Native American issues.

Trump derisively refers to Warren as “Pocahontas” to mock her claim about being part American Indian.

