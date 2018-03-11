Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Sen. Jeff Flake: Anti-tariff Republican should challenge Trump in 2020

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., arrives for a procedural vote as the Senate moves to pass legislation that would roll back some of the safeguards Congress put into place after a financial crisis rocked the nation's economy ten years ago, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., arrives for a procedural vote as the Senate moves to pass legislation that would roll back some of the safeguards Congress put into place after a financial crisis rocked the nation's economy ten years ago, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — A prominent Republican critic says President Donald Trump should be challenged in 2020 by a candidate who opposes tariffs and objects to Trump's full-throated attacks on political opponents and the media.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona holds those views and he says he is aware that such a campaign “would be a tough go” because the GOP “is the Trump party right now.”

But Flake says “that's not to say it will stay that way.” He is retiring from the Senate and has not ruled out a run for president.

Flake also chided Trump for attacking the press at a political rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania .

Flake was speaking Sunday with NBC's Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” Trump used a vulgar phrase to describe Todd at the rally.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me