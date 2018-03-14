Trump returns from brief trip to greater tumult of his own making in Washington

ST. LOUIS — President Trump was only out of Washington for 36 hours this week, for an overnight trip to California and, on Wednesday, to St. Louis. He returns to even more tumult than he'd left, largely the fallout of his own actions on his way out of town.

Besides creating heightened uncertainty throughout his top ranks about the standing of major advisers, even speculation about a purge, Trump also confronts elevated concerns in his party for its congressional majorities after Republicans apparently lost a special election in which he was an underlying issue.

NOW: Pres. Trump delivers remarks at Boeing Company in St. Louis, Missouri amid reports of looming staff changes within White House https://t.co/lbukN2Vxva pic.twitter.com/whsKukvvWW — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2018

Trump set much of the new round of chaos in motion Tuesday morning with a tweet announcing the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, followed by his comments to reporters as he left the White House for California suggesting he might replace other top advisers.

Among those widely reported as possible short-termers are Attorney General Jeff Sessions, national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, White House chief of staff John F. Kelly and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

This is RUMINT, but pretty credible RUMINT: Trump preparing to fire Sessions, name Pruitt Acting AG (which he can be since he already holds a Senate confirmed position), and Pruitt fires Mueller. And McMaster likely to be replaced by Bolton. Shulkin also on way out, FWIW. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 14, 2018

Trump's chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, had only disclosed his resignation last week, and on Wednesday the White House announced that he would be replaced by Larry Kudlow, a former Reagan administration official and conservative television commentator who has informally advised Trump since his campaign.

In his comment Tuesday that suggested more upheaval to come, Trump told reporters, "I'm really at a point where we're getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want."

Yet the president has sent conflicting signals over what exactly he does want. Last week, he said, "I like conflict. I like having two people with different points of view." After firing Tillerson, however, he said he needed somebody on his own "wavelength."

The next phase of the Trump purge will likely include McMasters and Sessions, allowing Trump to scuttle the Iran deal and check Mueller. My latest: https://t.co/LqwN9hWmet — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 14, 2018

Political allies are expecting more changes, seeing them as part of a pattern for Trump, who as a businessman and a presidential candidate liked to shuffle players around.

"I see this as Trump asserting himself," said Michael Pillsbury, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, who advised Trump during the transition and remains in regular contact with the administration.

More from- @SykesCharlie w/ @NicolleDWallace : 'If that does not send chills through the Republican party I don't know what will ... And here's their dilemna ... ' pic.twitter.com/oWksOIlrSw — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) March 15, 2018

"Trump is sending a clear message that if you're not pulling your weight, you'll be shipped out," said Jason Miller, a former campaign aide.

"The president is realizing he was slow-walked by people around him. And now he's taking matters into his own hands and doing what he said he was going to do when he took office in the first place," Miller added.

When asked Wednesday whether Shulkin would be the next to go, deputy press secretary Raj Shah would say only that he "had not heard that for certain." The VA chief is the subject of internal investigations of his management as well as media reports of serious dissension among his aides.

Rick Perry says he's not interested in taking over the VA. https://t.co/tJnxRDTJ5D — Axios (@axios) March 14, 2018

"The president has confidence in his entire team," Shah told reporters aboard Air Force One. "When he does not, you guys will know about it."

The ouster of Tillerson, who will remain at the State Department until the end of the month, comes at an unsettling time. Trump has agreed to a risky face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and has rattled allies both by his proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and by his slow and tepid response to Britain's charge that Russia poisoned a former spy and his daughter on British soil.

Tillerson's firing came a day after he joined Britain in blaming the Russians and warning of reprisals. Trump stood silent on who was to blame for two days. On Wednesday, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said the United States stood with Britain, yet the White House had no response to match British Prime Minister Theresa May's expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, a reminder of Trump's failure to act on Russia's election meddling.

In a statement late Wednesday, the White House expressed support for Britain's actions, but announced no responses of its own against Russia.

NEW: UN Amb. Nikki Haley: 'The United States believes that Russia is responsible' for UK nerve-agent attack on ex-Russian spy. https://t.co/pZRyZHBRrn pic.twitter.com/rFVeOAe79o — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018

Trump faces greater challenges on the domestic front after the candidate he endorsed in a Pennsylvania congressional district, Republican Rick Saccone, apparently lost a close special election Tuesday to Democrat Conor Lamb. Trump had carried the region by 20 percentage points in 2016.

Republicans were publicly dismissive of the close special election, which they might contest, saying that Saccone wasn't a good candidate and Lamb "ran a pro-Trump playbook on policy," as one senior White House official said, declining to be named discussing electoral politics. Shah, the spokesman, argued that Trump's campaigning for Saccone at a Saturday rally in western Pennsylvania prevented an even worse showing for Saccone.

Contrary to the White House characterization of Lamb's positions, the Democrat ran against Trump's agenda on health care and taxes.

Democrat Conor Lamb carried 172 precincts President Trump won, while his Republican opponent, Rick Saccone, didn't win any precincts Hillary Clinton carried in 2016, according an analysis by Miles Coleman of the elections website Decision Desk HQ https://t.co/UdVYgYHGoU — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 14, 2018

"Clearly one of the messages is candidates matter," said Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who is the third-ranking lawmaker in the Senate. "Secondly, we need to take a message."

If history proves a guide, the defeat is likely to further weaken Trump's sway in Congress, where many GOP lawmakers had already been losing confidence in his ability to stick to a position on legislation or carry candidates to victory.

For Republicans already fretful about their prospects in the midterm elections — fearful of losing control of the House if not the Senate, too — the apparent loss in Pennsylvania was widely seen as a particularly ill omen.

As Trump bragged about a humming economy during an event at a Boeing plant in Missouri, Democrats nationwide were seeing signs of the potential to capitalize on the new energy of young people and suburban women spurred into activism after last month's mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Trump's roundtable discsussion at Boeing plant wraps up after about 45 min. It basically consisted of him letting each business leader at the table thank him for the tax cuts, saying they are creating jobs and giving workers bonuses and higher take-home pay. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) March 14, 2018

Students around the country marched out of their schools Wednesday, hoping to put pressure on Trump and lawmakers to buck the National Rifle Association and back new limits on guns. Trump had promised to do so before retreating earlier this week. The activists are planning larger protests and marches for March 24.

Even so, the degree of concern among Republicans varies by candidate and region. In California, for example, where Trump is deeply unpopular and was greeted by protests Tuesday during his first visit as president, most Republicans stayed away from his public appearances.

Ties to the $130,000 just got one step closer to Trump:Documents marked "HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL PROCEEDING" for the first time tie Trump's flagship holding company to the continuing effort to silence Clifford who says she had an affair with Trump. https://t.co/kLWAp0RBbj — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) March 15, 2018

But in St. Louis on Wednesday, Trump met an enthusiastic crowd of supporters at the airport and shouts of "Keep it up!" when he arrived at the Boeing plant for a roundtable promoting his tax cuts. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is among Republicans vying to challenge Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November's midterm election, was among the greeters. Trump singled him out for "doing a fantastic job."

In contrast to his sharp critique of blue-state California on Tuesday, Trump said Missouri "was very good to me" in the election.