Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Defense Department employees spent over $138,000 at Trump's branded properties

New York Daily News | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. A Trump Organization executive says the company has donated $151,470 in foreign government profits at its hotels and similar businesses in 2017 to the U.S. Treasury.
Associated Press
The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. A Trump Organization executive says the company has donated $151,470 in foreign government profits at its hotels and similar businesses in 2017 to the U.S. Treasury.

Updated 2 hours ago

Defense Department employees spent more than $138,000 at President Trump's branded properties during the first six months he was in office, a nonprofit group that advocates for government transparency says.

The employees stayed in Trump properties stretching from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., from last January to June, according to travel document and receipts obtained by the group, Property of the People.

Military personnel spent over $58,000 while staying at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla., and more than $9,500 at Trump's property in Bedminster, N.J., in May, the group says.

Additionally, employees charged $35,652.44 at Trump's Las Vegas Hotel and over $17,100 at the president's Ocean Club in Panama.

The payments were made using their government-issued credit cards, the group added.

Property of the People got the records after suing the Defense Department through the Freedom of Information Act.

The group says the employees may have violated the domestic emoluments clause of the Constitution.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me