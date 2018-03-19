United Steelworkers Pennsylvania affiliate endorses Fetterman for lt. gov

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania affiliate of the United Steelworkers union endorsed Braddock Mayor John Fetterman's campaign for lieutenant governor, Fetterman's campaign announced Monday.

Fetterman, 48, is a progressive candidate who supports raising the minimum wage, legalizing marijuana and reforming immigration laws. He is running against six other Democratic candidates, including Aryanna Berringer of Murrysville and incumbent Mike Stack.

The union, which has about 8,500 members in the state, endorsed Democrat Conor Lamb in his apparent victory in the 18th Congressional District election last week. In a victory speech, Lamb credited unions with helping convince residents of the district to get out and vote for him. Lamb led Republican opponent Rick Saccone by about 600 votes in vote tallies; the state hasn't yet finalized the results.

“I am honored and humbled to receive an endorsement from some of our hardest working men and women of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said in a statement. “Labor unions are a vital part of our state. My commitment to protect working people is only made stronger with USW's support.”

Also in the Democratic primary race for the office are former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman and Montgomery county businessman Ray Sosa.

The state Democratic Party decided against endorsing one candidate over the others in a February meeting where leaders endorsed the re-election campaigns of Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

The primary election is May 15.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.