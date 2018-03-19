Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Cook Political Report rates Republican Rothfus' 17th Congressional District a 'toss-up'

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, March 19, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
Tribune-Review archives

Updated 9 hours ago

The Cook Political Report, a Washington, D.C.-based publication that rates the likelihood of Republican or Democratic victories by congressional district, has classified the new 17th Congressional District northwest of Pittsburgh as a “toss-up.”

Three-term Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus, of Sewickley, will be an incumbent in the district, which includes parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties.

Democrat Conor Lamb, of Mt. Lebanon, could also campaign as an incumbent in the district if his apparent 600-vote victory in last week's election for the old 18th Congressional District is maintained through the formal certification process.

Lamb has filed to seek the Beaver County Democratic Party's endorsement but has made no formal announcement he will run in the new district.

Both the candidates live in the 17th District under a new congressional district map the Pennsylvania Supreme Court implemented last month, redrawing districts the court ruled had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans under an old map.

The new map withstood Republican appeals to the federal courts Monday, leaving it in place for May 15 primary elections.

Rothfus's old district, the 12th, stretched from Beaver County southeast to Somerset County.

The Cook report had listed it as “lean Republican.”

The report reclassified Lamb's old district, the 18th, twice during his campaign to be elected there. The report moved the district, which Donald Trump won by 19 percentage points in 2016, from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” to “toss-up” during the four-month special election race.

Other Democrats who have announced interest in the 17th District include Erin McClelland, a behavioral health care professional from Harrison; Aaron Anthony, a University of Pittsburgh doctoral student and former Shaler Area teacher; Ray Linsenmayer of McCandless, an energy consultant and local Democratic activist and Beth Tarasi, a Sewickley attorney.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

