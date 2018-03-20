Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Dave Reed drops GOP congressional bid

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
State House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, is bowing out of politics for now.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
State House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, is bowing out of politics for now.

Updated 14 hours ago

State House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, is bowing out of politics for now.

Reed, 39, who eschewed seeking a ninth term in the state House to run for Congress, announced in January that he would seek the GOP nomination for the 9th Congressional District seat being vacated by retiring Congressman Bill Shuster.

Then the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's new congressional map moved Reed's Indiana home into the 15th Congressional District, where he would have faced U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a six-term incumbent Republican from Centre County.

Reed is among a handful of congressional hopefuls who have had to re-evaluate their plans in light of Monday's ruling that upheld the map drawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Democrat Conor Lamb, who defeated Republican Rick Saccone in last week's 18th Congressional District special election, is expected to file papers Tuesday to run in the new 17th Congressional District, where his Mt. Lebanon home is located. That would pit him against GOP incumbent Keith Rothfus.

Saccone's Elizabeth home is located in the new 18th District, where longtime incumbent Democrat Mike Doyle has won successive elections. Saccone has said he will run in the new 14th District, where there is no incumbent.

Tuesday is the final day for candidates to file nominating petitions for the May 15 primary election. They have until March 27 to withdraw.

Reed, long viewed as one of the rising stars in the Pennsylvania Republican party, told the Associated Press he has no new job lined up. As floor leader, he managed legislation through a chamber where the GOP had a 121-82 vote edge.

Reed said the state politics is “more divisive and more negative” than he'd like.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me