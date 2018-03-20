Dave Reed drops GOP congressional bid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, is bowing out of politics for now.

Reed, 39, who eschewed seeking a ninth term in the state House to run for Congress, announced in January that he would seek the GOP nomination for the 9th Congressional District seat being vacated by retiring Congressman Bill Shuster.

Then the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's new congressional map moved Reed's Indiana home into the 15th Congressional District, where he would have faced U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a six-term incumbent Republican from Centre County.

Reed is among a handful of congressional hopefuls who have had to re-evaluate their plans in light of Monday's ruling that upheld the map drawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Democrat Conor Lamb, who defeated Republican Rick Saccone in last week's 18th Congressional District special election, is expected to file papers Tuesday to run in the new 17th Congressional District, where his Mt. Lebanon home is located. That would pit him against GOP incumbent Keith Rothfus.

Saccone's Elizabeth home is located in the new 18th District, where longtime incumbent Democrat Mike Doyle has won successive elections. Saccone has said he will run in the new 14th District, where there is no incumbent.

Tuesday is the final day for candidates to file nominating petitions for the May 15 primary election. They have until March 27 to withdraw.

Reed, long viewed as one of the rising stars in the Pennsylvania Republican party, told the Associated Press he has no new job lined up. As floor leader, he managed legislation through a chamber where the GOP had a 121-82 vote edge.

Reed said the state politics is “more divisive and more negative” than he'd like.

