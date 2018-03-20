Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Some SW Pennsylvania congressional hopefuls drop campaigns at deadline

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
The Capitol is seen in Washington, DC on January 22, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
The Capitol is seen in Washington, DC on January 22, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Southwestern Pennsylvania's upcoming Congressional contests started to come into focus Tuesday, the last day for candidates to file signed petitions stating their intent to run.

Candidates had until the close of business Tuesday to submit 1,000 voter signatures to qualify for May 15 primaries in the state's 18 congressional districts.

Candidates' nominating papers were being uploaded to the State Department website Tuesday, a process a spokeswoman expected would take until after 5 p.m.

Challenges may be filed to candidates' nomination petitions through March 27, according to the department's website, which is also the last day for candidates to withdraw nomination petitions.

Candidates are filing to campaign in new congressional districts under a map the state Supreme Court implemented last month after ruling an old map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. Democrats, who have held five of the state's 18 seats, hope to do better this year under the court's new map.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, who represented the 12th District under the old map, is running in the newly constituted 17th District, which includes Beaver County along with parts of Allegheny and Butler counties.

Democrat Conor Lamb, of Mt. Lebanon, who appears to have won the old 18th District seat in last week's election, submitted papers to run in the 17th District, as did Democrats Ray Linsenmayer of McCandless, an energy consultant and local Democratic activist and Beth Tarasi, a Sewickley attorney.

Democratic candidates Aaron Anthony and Erin McClelland announced they were dropping out of the race to support Lamb.

Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone of Elizabeth Township, who appears to have lost the old 18th District election to Lamb, is running in the 14th District, which covers Fayette, Washington and Greene counties and the western portion of Westmoreland County. Saccone will face state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Jefferson Hills, in the primary race for the district.

Democratic candidates include North Fayette emergency physician Bob Solomon, Wharton psychologist Adam Sedlock and Unity former automotive executive Bibiana Boerio.

In the new 18th Congressional District, which covers the southern portion of Allegheny County, incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, faces a primary challenge from Janice Brooks, of North Versailles, a former pastor.

Eight Republicans and one Democrat have filed to run for the new 13th District, formerly represented by Republican Rep. Bill Shuster, who announced his retirement. The expansive district includes a section of Westmoreland County on its western edge.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

