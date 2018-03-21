Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Bill would allow Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates to pick running mates

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
The state Capitol in Harrisburg.
JASMINE GOLDBAND
The state Capitol in Harrisburg.

Updated 2 minutes ago

The state Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to support a bill that would allow gubernatorial candidates to pick their running mates.

Currently, voters elect lieutenant governor candidates in primary elections.

The change would help “avoid division at the top of the executive branch” while helping the governor and lieutenant governor run on a “shared vision,” said state Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, a co-sponsor of the bill.

The bill approved Tuesday wouldn't go into effect until 2022, according to Argall's office. The House will now consider the bill.

Five Republican and seven Democratic candidates are running for lieutenant governor this year in Pennsylvania, including incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

Gov. Tom Wolf stripped Stack of his police protective detail and reduced staffing at his taxpayer-funded home near Harrisburg last year after Stack apologized for verbally mistreating state workers. Wolf has not endorsed a candidate in the race.

Lieutenant governor candidates in Pennsylvania appear separately from gubernatorial candidates on primary election ballots. The primary winners for each party appear together with the gubernatorial candidates on general election ballots.

The change would require the state constitution to be amended. Gubernatorial candidates that win their party primaries would pick lieutenant governors at least 90 days before general elections, and their picks would be subject to party approval, according to the bill.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me