Bill would allow Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates to pick running mates

The state Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to support a bill that would allow gubernatorial candidates to pick their running mates.

Currently, voters elect lieutenant governor candidates in primary elections.

The change would help “avoid division at the top of the executive branch” while helping the governor and lieutenant governor run on a “shared vision,” said state Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, a co-sponsor of the bill.

The bill approved Tuesday wouldn't go into effect until 2022, according to Argall's office. The House will now consider the bill.

Five Republican and seven Democratic candidates are running for lieutenant governor this year in Pennsylvania, including incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

Gov. Tom Wolf stripped Stack of his police protective detail and reduced staffing at his taxpayer-funded home near Harrisburg last year after Stack apologized for verbally mistreating state workers. Wolf has not endorsed a candidate in the race.

Lieutenant governor candidates in Pennsylvania appear separately from gubernatorial candidates on primary election ballots. The primary winners for each party appear together with the gubernatorial candidates on general election ballots.

The change would require the state constitution to be amended. Gubernatorial candidates that win their party primaries would pick lieutenant governors at least 90 days before general elections, and their picks would be subject to party approval, according to the bill.

