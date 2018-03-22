Ohio Democrats look to Pennsylvania, Conor Lamb for election roadmap

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ohio Democrats are taking cues from Conor Lamb's recent success in Pennsylvania as they campaign for suburban and rural votes in a special election outside Columbus, The Hill reported .

Lamb, 33, of Mt. Lebanon, campaigned as a moderate Democrat in the 18th Congressional District special election race. He garnered union endorsements and expressed support for Democratic social programs while sharing pro-gun views and avoiding criticism of President Trump.

His Republican opponent, Rick Saccone, 60, of Elizabeth Township, conceded the close race Wednesday after campaigning as a staunch conservative who supports Trump.

Former Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott is emerging as a moderate front-runner for the Democratic nomination in the Ohio special election, according to The Hill. Scott told the publication he has a union background and thinks his party should focus “primarily on economic issues, like jobs and protecting Social Security and Medicare.”

Trump won the Ohio district by 11 percentage points in 2016, a smaller margin than the president's 19-point win in the Pennsylvania district that Lamb will represent.

“Conor Lamb's lesson is that we need to compete everywhere and we can compete everywhere,” Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper told The Hill. “That doesn't guarantee anything, but the lesson is: the map is not a limitation.”

The Ohio special election is being held to replace former Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, who left Congress last year to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable, Roll Call reported .

Unlike Pennsylvania, the Ohio race will feature an open primary in which voters will pick the party's nominee May 8. Democratic Party committee members chose Lamb from a group of seven candidates in a meeting in November.

Some Republican leaders have called Lamb's win a fluke , saying open primaries would weed out more moderate candidates.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.