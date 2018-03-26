Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump's lawyer denies intimidating Stormy Daniels

The Associated Press | Monday, March 26, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is challenging porn actress Stormy Daniel's unsubstantiated charge that someone tied to Trump threatened her with physical harm if she went public with her story about a tryst with Trump years ago.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is challenging porn actress Stormy Daniel's unsubstantiated charge that someone tied to Trump threatened her with physical harm if she went public with her story about a tryst with Trump years ago.

Updated 13 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is challenging porn actress Stormy Daniel's unsubstantiated charge that someone tied to Trump threatened her with physical harm if she went public with her story about a tryst with Trump years ago.

Daniels said in a “60 Minutes” interview broadcast Sunday that a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011, when she was with her daughter, and said: “That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.” She said the man told her to “leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” Michael Avenatti, her lawyer, acknowledged Monday he has no direct evidence tying the threat to Trump or his lawyer.

But he said he was holding back certain details of the alleged affair, including the contents of a CD or DVD he tweeted a picture of last week. “It would make no sense for us to play our hand as to this issue and we're not going to do it right now,” he said on NBC's “Today” show Monday.

Cohen's attorney, Brent H. Blakely, demanded that Daniels or Avenatti apologize to his client for alleging intimidation.

“In truth, Mr. Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred,” he said, asserting that Daniels and Avenatti should “cease and desist from making any further false and defamatory statements about my client.”

Daniels told “60 Minutes” she had consensual sex once with the future president, providing a few salacious details but little new evidence of the encounter.

She received a $130,000 payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement. Cohen has said he paid the $130,000 out of his pocket while asserting Trump never had sex with the porn actress.

“He knows I'm telling the truth,” Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said of Trump. She said she was not coerced to have sex and “I was not a victim.” Trump complained Monday about “So much Fake News,” but it's unclear whether he was referring to Daniels.

Previously, Cohen has said neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Daniels and he was not reimbursed for the payment.

However, Avenatti told “60 Minutes” he has documents showing Cohen using his Trump Organization email address in setting up the payment and that the nondisclosure agreement was sent by FedEx to Cohen at his Trump Organization office in Trump Tower.

Another lawyer for Cohen, David Schwartz, accused Daniels of lying about the affair in his own appearance on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

“The lying is all over that piece,” he said, adding that the suggestion that someone associated with Trump or his organization was behind the alleged threat in the parking lot was “speculation” and “guesswork.”

Avenatti countered: “It had to have come from someone associated with Mr. Trump, there is no other place for it to have come from.” He spoke on ABC.

In the interview, Daniels described a sexual encounter with Trump that began with him talking about himself and showing her an issue of a magazine with his picture on the cover. She said she asked, “Does this normally work for you?” He was taken aback, she says. “And I was like, ‘Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it.'” She says she then ordered him to drop his pants and, in a playful manner, “I just gave him a couple swats.”

She said they talked some more, although he quit talking about himself, and that she became more comfortable.

“He was like, ‘Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter.' You know — he was like, ‘You're smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.'”

She said after dinner in Trump's room, they had sex. He didn't use a condom, she said, and she didn't ask him to. Afterward, he asked to see her again, she said.

Daniels said that before they had sex Trump had broached the idea of her being a contestant on “The Apprentice,” and she likened it to a “business opportunity.”

The CBS interview with Anderson Cooper came as Trump deals with allegations about his sexual exploits long before he ran for president.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal told Cooper in a CNN interview broadcast Thursday that her affair with Trump began at a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006. McDougal said she ended the relationship in 2007 out of guilt concerning Trump's wife, Melania.

McDougal has filed suit in Los Angeles seeking to invalidate a confidentiality agreement with American Media Inc., the company that owns the supermarket tabloid National Enquirer. It paid her $150,000 during the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit alleges that McDougal was paid for the rights to her story of an affair, but the story never ran. It also alleges that Cohen was secretly involved in her discussions with American Media.

The “60 Minutes” interview gave the show its highest ratings in a decade, according to CBS.

Related Content
Adult actress Stormy Daniels describes threat over alleged Trump encounter
Stormy Daniels was threatened with physical harm in 2011 if she went public with her story of an alleged affair with Donald Trump, the porn ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me