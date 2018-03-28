Inauguration set for newly elected Pittsburgh councilwoman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's newly elected councilwoman has an inauguration date.

Erika Strassburger of Squirrel Hill said Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Eugene B. Strassburger III will administer the oath of office during her inauguration ceremony April 5 in City Council Chambers in the City-County Building, Downtown.

Judge Strassburger is the uncle of Erika Strassburger's husband, Jordan Strassburger, a lawyer at Downtown law firm Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky.

Voters in Council District 8 chose Strassburger, 35, over three other candidates in a special election this month to fill a seat vacated by her former boss, Dan Gilman, in January.

Gilman resigned to become Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff. Strassburger worked as Gilman's chief of staff.

“It's been a period of transition for a while now,” Strassburger said. “I'm looking forward to it being official and being able to getting started on new issues.”

Strassburger, a Democrat, won the election with 64 percent of the vote total over Sonja Finn of Point Breeze, Rennick Remley of Squirrel Hill and Marty Healey of Shadyside.

She will serve the remainder of Gilman's term, essentially four years.

Council representatives are paid $66,371 a year, according to the city's 2018 budget.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.