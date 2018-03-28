Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Sean Spicer to help raise funds for Republican looking to unseat Elizabeth Warren

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 8:09 p.m.
Sean Spicer will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl on April 12, 2018, at the Union Oyster House in Boston.
Associated Press
Sean Spicer will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl on April 12, 2018, at the Union Oyster House in Boston.

Updated 3 hours ago

BOSTON — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is wading into the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race.

Spicer will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl on April 12 at the Union Oyster House in Boston.

Diehl is among a handful of Republicans challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's up for re-election to another six-year term in November. The Whitman resident served as Donald Trump's campaign co-chairman in Massachusetts during the 2016 presidential election.

Two other Republicans are vying for the chance to unseat Warren: Beth Lindstrom is a Groton resident and one-time aide to ex-Gov. Mitt Romney. John Kingston is a business executive from Winchester.

Warren began the year with more than $14 million in her campaign account, far ahead of her challengers.

Spicer left Trump's White House after a few months.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me