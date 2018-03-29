Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Judge says demand for trial in Stormy Daniels case is premature

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
NEW YORK — A federal judge in Los Angeles has denied a demand for a jury trial from the attorney for a porn actress who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump because the request was premature.

Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Stormy Daniels, says Thursday that he will refile the motion once Trump's attorneys formally demand an arbitration proceeding in the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election in order to discuss her relationship.

Trump's attorneys have said they will attempt to compel arbitration in the case, prompting Avenatti to demand a jury trial.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair.

