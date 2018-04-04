Rick Saccone website linked to Twitter account laden with conspiracy theories

For up to a few weeks, a Twitter button at the bottom of Rick Saccone's official congressional campaign website linked to a fake account under the name “Patriot Saccone,” with posts espousing extreme positions, anti-gay rhetoric and criticism of students who spoke out in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla., shooting.

The campaign changed the link Monday, saying it learned about it the same day a Tribune-Review reporter inquired about the link. The Twitter account, created in March, was suspended by Twitter on Tuesday.

At a glance, the account might have been difficult to spot as a fake. The account's profile image was an American flag with a high-quality banner photo showing Saccone and President Trump, who endorsed Saccone and visited Western Pennsylvania to stump for Saccone during his unsuccessful campaign for Congress in a March 13 special election. The account's bio section said “Candidate 4 Congress.”

Posts included allegations of voter fraud against Democrats, anti-gay rhetoric and the conspiracy that “crisis actors” are impersonating Parkland, Fla., high school students.

Saccone spokeswoman Caitlin Carlisle said the fake Twitter account was in no way connected to Saccone.

Carlisle said it came to be linked to the Saccone campaign page after the campaign switched its official Twitter handle after Saccone's loss to Democrat Conor Lamb in the special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

He has a new campaign team and is running in the newly created 14th District, which the state Supreme Court created in February when it redrew the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts. The new district covers Washington, Fayette, Greene and part of Westmoreland counties.

“We raised concerns with Twitter, and the handle @saccone4pa18 has been suspended,” Carlisle said in a statement. “Twitter has its own policies about verifying new and existing accounts. The official Twitter account for the Rick Saccone for Congress in PA-14 is @RickSaccone4PA.”

Carlisle didn't respond to a question about how long the fake account had been linked to the site. Twitter didn't respond to a request for information about the suspension.

The episode illustrates the importance for social media users of verifying information, particularly when it comes to politics and campaigns, said Andrew Conte, director of the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University and a Tribune-Review columnist.

The U.S. intelligence community determined Russia attempted to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, in part through spreading misinformation online, and U.S. representatives have sought ways to improve cybersecurity for this year's midterms and the 2020 elections.

“People need to be more vigilant about what they're looking at,” Conte said. “People just assume that what they see online is reality, and what they really need to do is use common sense and do a little bit of research. If something doesn't look like it's right, it might not be.”

Albert Whale, president and chief security officer of Pittsburgh-based IT Security, agreed that people need to be on the lookout for fake accounts and said they should seek out verified and registered accounts.

“The most important thing to remember is that social media is a way to get people's attention. It's not our source of news, although some people want it to be,” he said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.