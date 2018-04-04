Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Pew Research Center survey reveals partisan divide on sexual harassment

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 6:10 p.m.
A combination of photos shows (top row from left) broadcaster Bill O'Reilly, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, former U.S. Sen. Al Franken and broadcaster Matt Lauer; and (bottom row from left) actor Kevin Spacey, conductor James Levine, broadcaster Charlie Rose and film producer Harvey Weinstein, all of whom have been accused of sexual harassment.
Associated Press
Updated 14 hours ago

NEW YORK — Democrats and Republicans, on the whole, have markedly different views about sexual harassment in the workplace, according to a large-scale survey by the Pew Research Center conducted against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement.

According to Pew, about six in 10 Democrats say the United States has a major problem on its hands in terms of men getting away with sexual harassment and women not being believed when they allege they were victimized. By contrast, about one in three Republicans identifies these as major problems.

Have the #MeToo movement's repercussions made it harder for men to navigate workplace interactions with women? Among Republicans, 64 percent said yes; only 42 percent of Democrats agreed.

The nationally representative survey of 6,251 adults was conducted Feb. 26 to March 11.

