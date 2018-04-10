Ellsworth critical of mudslinging in GOP gubernatorial race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Laura Ellsworth is casting herself as the serious, responsible candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary race as better-funded opponents Scott Wagner and Paul Mango attack one another on TV.

The Pittsburgh attorney criticized the back-and-forth between the two men in a written statement Monday.

“This is no longer the grand exchange of ideas, framed in the idealism that engages citizens,” Ellsworth wrote. “It's rank and petty name-calling without a hint of civic purpose.”

She referenced an ad recently aired by Mango that portrayed Wagner as a cartoon character and an irresponsible father and businessman, claims to which Wagner's campaign objected. Republican Party State Chairman Val DiGiorgio called the ad misleading and asked Mango to take it down. Mango, a former health care executive from Pine, declined.

Wagner, a state senator and waste-hauling executive from York, is the state party's endorsed candidate. He has run attack ads against Mango, including one calling him a “phony” conservative while targeting his work at a consulting firm and his support for some of the reforms that were included in the Affordable Care Act.

Wagner is the best-funded candidate, reporting $6.2 million at the end of last month. Mango had $3.3 million and Ellsworth had $434,000, The Associated Press reported .

Ellsworth brought up her opponents' money in her statement, saying that “at no time in our history have we witnessed a clearer example of the dangers of two politicians with more money than common sense.”

A recent Franklin & Marshall College poll suggested she would have a similar level of support facing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the fall as the other two candidates would.

Wolf held comfortable margins over each of the three Republicans in theoretical matchups, with the gap the slimmest between Wolf and Wagner. Many voters remained undecided. The poll has a margin of error of 6.8 percentage points.

Ellsworth in her statement attacked Wolf, who has more cash on hand than any of the Republicans, calling him “rich and out of touch.”

“You can imagine the rubbish Tom Wolf and his handlers are gathering from the Wagner and Mango ads and preparing to throw this fall,” she wrote.

She called for government reforms such as a “no-budget, no-pay” law, tax reforms to boost economic growth, term limits for legislators and a solution to the opioid crisis. She said her experience as a litigator and volunteer make her the right candidate for the job.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer.